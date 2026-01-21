Body of Infant Found Murdered at Brighton Beach, Durban
- Paramedics in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, were called to a gruesome scene where the body of an infant, which was found murdered a Brighton Beach
- A passerby discovered the body and immediately alerted the authorities, who found the child sustained severe injuries before dying
- South Africans were horrified by the discovery and urged the South African Police Service to apprehend the suspect as soon as possible
BRIGHTON BEACH, DURBAN — Members of the public called for the suspect of a murder to be found after emergency management personnel in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, found the dead body of an infant who was murdered on 21 January 2026.
According to ALS Paramedics, a member of the public alerted the South African Police Service (SAPS) after walking on Brighton Beach and making the gruesome discovery. The infant's body was found near the braai area in the bushes. The body had sustained severe injuries and burns.
ALS Paramedics arrived on the scene at 2 pm and declared the infant dead. The cause of the infant's death is unknown, and the police have launched an investigation.
Cases of children who were killed in 2025
A three-year-old child died in Seshego, Polokwane, on 27 October 2025. The child's mother left her locked in the car as she rushed to work. She forgot that the child was in the car. The child was left in the car for hours until the afternoon, when a doctor on the Seshego Hospital grounds found the body. The police were called, and they found the toddler in the backseat of the car. The child died from a lack of oxygen.
The body of a dead newborn baby was found in a stormwater drain in eMbalenhle in KwaZulu-Natal on 2 March 2025. A community member alerted the authorities after she found the body. The police launched an investigation into the discovery and arrested the mother less than a day after the body was discovered.
South Africans fuming
Netizens commenting on Facebook were disturbed by the finding and were horrified.
Genna Marescia asked:
"Why didn't they just give the baby to someone if they didn't want the baby? Why kill the baby?"
Charmaine Crofton asked:
"Why kill the poor baby? Beyond comprehension."
Paula Wilders said:
"The bluff is one messed-up place."
Michelle Cathro said:
"Hope they catch the sick individual who did this to a poor, defenseless baby!"
Samantha Melvillesaid:
"Poor little thing, tossed away like a rag doll."
3-month-old toddler killed in Cape Town
In a related article, Briefly News reported that a three-month-old toddler was shot and killed in a horrific incident in Cape Town on the Cape Flats. The incident occurred when an armed suspect entered the premises and shot a woman and a child.
The incident happened in Bontheuwel on 22 August 2025. The mother allegedly used her child as a shield, but was shot. She survived the incident, but her child died from his wounds.
Source: Briefly News
Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.