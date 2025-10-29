A three-year-old child was found dead in a locked vehicle in Seshego, Limpopo, on Monday, 27 October 2025

It is alleged that the child died due to the heat and lack of oxygen while locked inside the vehicle

The mother of the three-year-old reportedly forgot the child inside the locked vehicle after rushing to work

Police in Limpopo have opened a culpable homicide case after a three-year-old girl was found dead inside a locked car at the Seshego Hospital in Limpopo, on Monday afternoon, 27 October 2025.

A toddler was found dead inside a locked vehicle. Image: CrimeSA/X

Source: Twitter

Three-year-old girl found dead

It was reported that the toddler was found inside a blue Toyota Corolla Cross parked on the hospital grounds. It is believed she had been trapped in the vehicle for several hours before being discovered.

According to the police, at approximately 15:10, SAPS officers were called to the Seshego Hospital regarding a culpable homicide report. On arrival, a doctor led officers to a blue Toyota Corolla Cross parked on the hospital premises, where the toddler was later found.

What did the SAPS say?

Police said the three-year-old girl was found locked in the back seat of the vehicle with the windows closed. A medical practitioner pronounced the child dead after she succumbed to heat and lack of oxygen inside the car.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba stated that preliminary investigations suggest that around 07:00, the child was left in the vehicle by her mother. The mother reportedly rushed to a handover session at the medical facility and seemingly forgot about her. SAPS said that a post-mortem examination will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Pathological Forensic Analysis (Post-mortem) will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Image: Darren Stewart/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

What did South Africans say?

Social media users shared their opinions regarding the death of the three-year-old.

@syrachozaga said:

"Lock yourself in a car with closed windows for 30 minutes in the sun, you will be trying to break the windows to escape before you hit 15 minutes. A baby strapped in a seat for 20 minutes will be dead."

@StheNgcobo_ said:

"Maybe she didn't know that a human being can die in such a situation. Eish, I hope she heals and finds comfort in these difficult times, RIP nana."

@perfectshinso said:

"Exactly my fear these cars lock immediately as you walk away from the car. No baby car seat will stay inside my car."

@AfroBirdTail said:

"From 7am until 3pm? How important is your job or how toxic is it that you'd actually neglect your child like that? Until death."

@terry8905 said:

"People are going through a lot. She is working there, rushed for a handover and totally forgot that she had a baby."

@TrezequetBranco said:

"So the people who called the police knew the child was in there and didn't do anything. This is South Africa for you."

3 More stories about babies found dead

Source: Briefly News