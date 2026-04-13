The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) is investigating the murder of Martha Mani Rantsofu, a finance official at the Emfuleni Local Municipality

Rantsofu was attacked and shot dead in Vanderbijlpark while waiting for her car at a tyre shop

Police spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi said the motive for the killing is still unknown and investigations are ongoing

The PKTT has taken over investigating the case of slain municipla accountant Martha Rantsofu. Images: @MashaRostovv/ X and Anadolu/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA — The Political Killings Task Team (PKTT) has taken over the investigations into the murder of an accountant from the Emfuleni Local Municipality who was shot dead in Vanderbijlpark on 30 March 2026.

The victim, Martha Mani Rantsofu, worked in the municipality’s finance department, where she handled accounts and debts.

She was buried on Saturday, and her family told reporters that her case has now been taken over by the PKTT.

Police confirm the docket was handed over

According to Times Live, the SAPS confirmed that the case docket has been moved. Spokesperson Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi also divulged that the investigators have not yet confirmed the motive for the killing.

Rantsofu was killed while waiting for her car at a tyre shop. CCTV footage reportedly shows a man walking up behind her and shooting her several times before fleeing in a getaway car. The attack happened close to the Vanderbijlpark police station.

Rantsofu's brother opens up about her murder

The brother of Martha Rantsofu said that his heart was shattered when he heard that his sister had been killed on 30 March 2026. According to reports, when he was told that his sister was gunned down and saw her body, his heart was ripped apart.

Rantsofu was a senior clerk and recently received a promotion to acting accountant. He described how he was emotionally distraught when he identified her body.

He added that he felt like he needed revenge as he had never imagined that his sister would be a victim of such a violent crime as the ones he always sees in the news or social media.

Case may be linked to other municipal killings

At the funeral, the family said the case was linked to other killings of municipal workers, which is why it was handed to the PKTT. The family confirmed that members of the PKTT paid them a visit.

The PKTT has played a key role in high-profile investigations and was also discussed in the Madlanga Commission. The unit was previously disbanded but later reinstated with funding in 2025.

Articles on the PKTT

Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi told Parliament that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu personally authored the letter disbanding the Political Killings Task Team.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said he was unhappy that suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu did not consult him before he disbanded the Political Killings Task Team (PKTT). He made the revelation in his response to Parliament.

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya came under fire at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 19 February 2026, for a series of misleading statements regarding his testimony before the commission.

Martha Rantsofu was attacked and shot dead in Vanderbijlpark while waiting for her car at a tyre shop. Images: Darren Stewart/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Previously, Briefly News reported that an affidavit from a hitman allegedly involved in the murder of a former African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) member has exposed the involvement of two municipal officials in the death. Former ANCYL Secretary-General Sindiso Magaqa was shot numerous times and seriously injured on 13 July 2017. He passed away in hospital two months later.

Source: Briefly News