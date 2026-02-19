Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya came under intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission over allegedly misleading statements

Chief Justice Mandisa Madlanga pressed Sibiya on contradictions in his account regarding the closure of the PKTT

Sibiya faced his second day in the hot seat, as the commission continued probing his testimony and alleged links to criminal kingpins

Chief Justice questioned Shadrack Sibiya on his testimony about the disbandment of the PKTT. Images: Frennie Shivambu/ Getty Images

PRETORIA- Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya came under fire at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 19 February 2026, for a series of misleading statements regarding his testimony before the commission.

In a clip circulating widely on social media, Chief Justice Mandisa Madlanga can be seen questioning Sibiya over the closure of the PKTT.

Sibiya had testified that he signed off on a close-out report for the PKTT but was ultimately acting under instruction from Masemola.

"I emphasise that any role I played in the disbandment of the PKTT was undertaken solely in the course and scope of instructions issued to me by the national commissioner,"he said

Madlanga questions Mchunu's testimony

During the cross-examination, Chief Justice Madlanga asked where the evidence is that states he instructed to close the task team.

“Nowhere do we see anything that recommends closure in respect of task teams, a category under which the PKTT falls,” Madlanga said

Appearing visibly exasperated, Sibiya took a long sigh before he stammered, conceding,

“Chairperson, I can accept and move on.”

Social media weighed in on the clip

@ArtwellNgubo wrote:

"He couldn’t respond! He reminds me of a scene from The Equaliser,."

@KingBlqkman said:

"He tried to come up with the lies, ties, but the lies were like, 'please do not involve us'."

@TeboMoa commented

"But why do these guys do this every time. Same script, one day of alking and thinking you arewinning but the commisors can't wait to start questioning you."

@Ten83_10 stated:

"Lies have short legs."

@MrStokes83 remarked:

"The general is cooked."

Sibiya denied Cat Matlala

During his testimony, he also vehemently denied any wrongdoing or having close ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. While he confirmed knowing Matlala and meeting him on several occasions, Sibiya stressed that they are not friends.

“The national commissioner alleges that it was indicated to him that I am close friends with Matlala. I vehemently deny that I am or have ever been a close friend of Matlala,” he said.

More articles on Sibiya

A witness who testified before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament accused suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of intimidating whistleblowers. The witness, who is a member of the public, alleged that Sibiya threatened citizens who reported rogue members of the South African police Service.

The witness, who is a member of the public, alleged that Sibiya threatened citizens who reported rogue members of the South African police Service. A Pakistani national, Imran Butt, not only denied that he was involved in human trafficking and dealing in counterfeit goods, but he also accused suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of extortion and other alleged crimes. Butt further revealed that he had opened a case of fraud against Sibiya in 2015.

Shadrack Sibiya is testifying at the Madlanga Commission on allegations that he has links to criminal kingpins. Image: Frennie Shivambu/Getty Images

Briefly News reported that Shadrack Sibiya told the Madlanga Commission he believes the MK Party and KwaZulu-Natal police chief Lt-Gen. Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi orchestrated efforts to remove him from his position during the hearings. Sibiya said he was publicly undermined and subjected to relentless questioning by MKP members at Parliament’s ad hoc committee, which he described as a coordinated political attack against his reputation and career.

