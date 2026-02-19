Madlanga Commission Grills Sibiya Over Misleading PKTT Claim
- Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya came under intense questioning at the Madlanga Commission over allegedly misleading statements
- Chief Justice Mandisa Madlanga pressed Sibiya on contradictions in his account regarding the closure of the PKTT
- Sibiya faced his second day in the hot seat, as the commission continued probing his testimony and alleged links to criminal kingpins
PRETORIA- Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya came under fire at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Thursday, 19 February 2026, for a series of misleading statements regarding his testimony before the commission.
In a clip circulating widely on social media, Chief Justice Mandisa Madlanga can be seen questioning Sibiya over the closure of the PKTT.
Sibiya had testified that he signed off on a close-out report for the PKTT but was ultimately acting under instruction from Masemola.
"I emphasise that any role I played in the disbandment of the PKTT was undertaken solely in the course and scope of instructions issued to me by the national commissioner,"he said
Madlanga questions Mchunu's testimony
During the cross-examination, Chief Justice Madlanga asked where the evidence is that states he instructed to close the task team.
“Nowhere do we see anything that recommends closure in respect of task teams, a category under which the PKTT falls,” Madlanga said
Appearing visibly exasperated, Sibiya took a long sigh before he stammered, conceding,
“Chairperson, I can accept and move on.”
Social media weighed in on the clip
@ArtwellNgubo wrote:
"He couldn’t respond! He reminds me of a scene from The Equaliser,."
@KingBlqkman said:
"He tried to come up with the lies, ties, but the lies were like, 'please do not involve us'."
@TeboMoa commented
"But why do these guys do this every time. Same script, one day of alking and thinking you arewinning but the commisors can't wait to start questioning you."
@Ten83_10 stated:
"Lies have short legs."
@MrStokes83 remarked:
"The general is cooked."
Sibiya denied Cat Matlala
During his testimony, he also vehemently denied any wrongdoing or having close ties to Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala. While he confirmed knowing Matlala and meeting him on several occasions, Sibiya stressed that they are not friends.
“The national commissioner alleges that it was indicated to him that I am close friends with Matlala. I vehemently deny that I am or have ever been a close friend of Matlala,” he said.
Source: Briefly News
Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a dedicated journalist with over three years newsroom experience. She has recently worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms.