One of the people implicated in suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya’s testimony before the Madlanga Commission has spoken up

Sibiya took the stand on 18 February 2026 to begin his testimony at the commission, which was set up to investigate corruption in the criminal justice system

Imran Butt flatly denied allegations that he was involved in human trafficking and counterfeit goods and revealed a case he opened against Sibiya

GAUTENG — A Pakistani national, Imran Butt, not only denied that he was involved in human trafficking and dealing in counterfeit goods, but he also accused suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya of extortion and other alleged crimes.

Butt spoke to Newzroom Afrika on 18 February, hours after Sibiya testified before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Tshwane, Gauteng. Sibiya accused Butt of running a human trafficking syndicate. Butt instead alleged that Sibiya was involved in human trafficking.

Pakistani national accuses Sibiya

Butt revealed that he had opened a case of fraud against Sibiya in 2015. He accused Sibiya of lying when he testified that Butt was investigated for human trafficking and insisted that it was the other way around: Sibiya was allegedly investigated for human trafficking. Butt remarked that the Hawks’ head office investigated Sibiya’s alleged involvement in human trafficking. He added that he has evidence he is willing to present before the commission, which was established on 13 July 2025. He said he was referred to Sibiya to complain about a threat to his life, but Sibiya did not attend to his complaint. However, he and Sibiya kept in touch.

Butt accuses Sibiya of various crimes

Butt further alleged that Sibiya started extorting money from him, but did not indicate when the extortion began. He admitted to making payments ranging from R1000 to R1 million for protection fees. He also alleged that a case was opened against Sibiya for attempted murder and kidnapping. He alleged that Sibiya had been paid by the kingpin of human trafficking to assassinate him. Butt pointed out that Sibiya came to his house with bogus police and Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department officials to kidnap him.

“General Sibiya is not a police officer. He’s the biggest criminal,” he exclaimed.

Watch his interview on X here:

Butt allegedly poses with politicians

Yusuf Abramjee shared pictures allegedly from Butt’s social media accounts on his @Abramjee X account. The pictures show a man whom Abramjee alleged to be Butt posing with different high-ranking politicians, including President Cyril Ramaphosa, Fikile Mbalula, Panyaza Lesufi, Bheki Cele, Julius Malema, and Supra Mahumapelo.

View the pictures on X here:

South Africans stunned by Butt’s allegations

Social media users had a lot of questions to ask about Butt’s claims. Some alluded to the allegations that KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made against Sibiya on 6 July 2025.

Matter of Fact asked:

“Protection fee against what? What did he need protection from?”

Kwakhanya pointed out:

“The South African government, together with the opposition parties, has unleashed chaos in this country. Hence, it is silly to think that they have any intention of fixing it. In the absence of leadership, the people shall govern. Otherwise, we’re all doomed.”

Xolani Mamkeli shared a prediction:

“Sibiya is going down. My question is: why is he not arresting a kingpin who is smuggling Pakistanis?”

3no said:

“This Sibiya has a lot of enemies.”

TAC50 wondered:

“Do you, normal people in SA, get to speak to people directly at the head office, or is that privilege only reserved for foreigners?”

Sibiya slams MK Party

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Sibiya accused the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party of humiliating him. He said MK Party MPs mistreated him during his appearance before the Ad Hoc Committee in Parliament.

He pointed out that the MK Party opened a case against him. MK Party supporters also marched against him at police headquarters and alleged that they threatened him.

