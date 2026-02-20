The lawyers of Pakistani national Imran Butt have requested that he appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry

Suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya implicated Butt during his testimony before the Commission of Inquiry

Butt, through his lawyers, addressed some of the allegations that he had earlier denied, and South Africans questioned his motives

Imran Butt wants to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry. Image: Phill Magakoe / AFP via Getty Images

GAUTENG — Pakistani national and businessman Imran Butt’s lawyers have requested the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry to allow him to respond to the allegations suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya made against him. He has also previously denied them.

Yusuf Abramjee shared a screenshot of the letter his lawyers wrote on his @Abramjee X account on 20 February 2026. In the letter, the lawyers stated that Sibiya falsely implicated Butt in serious criminal offences. They added that Butt requested an opportunity to appear before the Commission to place his version on record under oath and to respond to allegations against him. The letter further requests that the Chairperson of the Commission, Mbuyiseli Madlanga, liaise with them to make the necessary arrangements to appear, including time, date, and required affidavits to be signed.

Sibiya’s allegations against Butt

Sibiya began his testimony on 18 February and accused the uMkhonto weSizwe of humiliating him at the Ad Hoc Committee. He also said that Butt opened a case against him in March 2015. Sibiya then accused him of being involved in human trafficking and organised crime. He believed that Butt’s case was part of a larger effort to discredit him and his work within the Hawks.

Shadrack Sibiya alleged that Imran Butt was a criminal mastermind. Image: Parliament of the Republic of South Africa

Netizens question Butt’s desire to testify

South Africans commenting on Abramjee’s tweet scrutinised Butt’s request to appear before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Gugulethu observed:

“I don’t think the Madlanga Commission is the platform for setting the record straight. The fact that something was said about him does not mean that it falls within the terms and references of the Commission. He must institute defamation proceedings against Sibiya instead.”

MyRedeemerLives observed:

“Imran is worried because he has built relationships with the President and other politicians.”

Simand Manzini smelled a rat.

“Once you see lawyers responding, there’s some heat. He must come to the commission and be investigated as well. He can’t be connected to so many politicians without a sinister motive.”

Bongani was pleased.

“I like the fact that these criminals are exposing each other.”

Smooth Talker said:

“Sibiya is not surviving this. Everyone who gave him money will come after him.”

