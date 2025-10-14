Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has hit out at Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's actions, saying no other officer could get away with what he does

The suspended Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection claimed that Lieutenant-General Mkhwanazi campaigned on TikTok

Lieutenant-General Sibiya also expressed unhappinesss with the way many South Africans rallied behind Mkhwanazi after his press briefing

WESTERN CAPE – Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has warned that South Africans are creating a monster by idolising Lieutenant-General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Sibiya, the Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection, voiced frustration with Mkhwanazi’s actions during his testimony before Parliament’s Ad Hoc Committee. Sibiya also claimed that the KwaZulu-Natal Police Commissioner was campaigning on TikTok, something no other officer could do.

Sibiya blasts Mkhwanazi’s actions

During his testimony on 14 October 2025, the suspended Deputy National Commissioner of Crime Detection claimed that General Mkhwanazi got away with a lot of things that other officers would not be able to do. He also claimed that KZN’s top cop was campaigning on TikTok

“No police official is allowed to do what General Mkhwanazi is doing. No Provincial Commissioner you will see on TikTok. He is the only one who campaigns and is funded on TikTok,” Sibiya vented.

He added that this won over the hearts of South Africans who have thrown their weight behind Mkhwanazi.

“I am just saying that there are a lot of things that are wrong that we are supporting as a country, and we are creating a monster that no one is able to control,” he continued.

Sibiya also exclaimed that maybe he should wear camouflage and hold a press briefing, but stressed that he would be fired on the podium if he did, because he wasn’t Mkhwanazi.

