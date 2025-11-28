Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng grew frustrated with the lawyers during the ongoing Senzo Meyiwa murder trial

Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng Tells Advocate Charles Mnisi to ‘Shut Up’, Sparks Mixed Reactions Online

GAUTENG - Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng has once again made headlines in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial, this time for his heated interaction with Advocate Charles Mnisi.

The presiding officer and the defence lawyer are no strangers to butting heads in court, with their latest exchange sparking mixed reactions online.

The heated exchange happened on 27 November 2025, after the defence lawyers claimed that they did not have copies of a cell register that had been introduced as evidence.

Judge Mokgoatlheng tells Advocate Mnisi to shut up

Tensions rose after Advocate George Baloyi claimed that he told the defence team about the cell register from Primrose Police Station, and they didn’t ask for copies. The defence argued this fact, with Advocate Mnisi saying that it was incorrect that they were not interested. He claimed that they asked questions, but Advocate Baloyi did not want to answer them.

The exchanges between the two teams frustrated Judge Mokgoatlheng, who expressed disappointment with their conduct.

“You know what, I am shocked at the behaviour of advocates. They are behaving like children,” he said.

This prompted a response from Advocate Mnisi, who said that they were also shocked. This didn’t sit well with the judge, as he told the advocate to keep quiet.

“You shut up. I am making the remarks,” Judge Mokgoatlheng vented.

“Thank you, my lord. I will shut up, yes,” Mnisi replied.

South Africans react to Judge Mokgoatlheng’s conduct

Social media users weighed in on Judge Mokgoatlheng’s comment, sharing mixed reactions to it.

Lungisani Carburator Ngubane said:

"It’s really disappointing to see a judge speak like that in a courtroom. No matter how tense the trial gets, a judge should maintain professionalism and respect at all times. When the person meant to uphold fairness starts losing composure, it raises serious questions about the atmosphere and credibility of the proceedings."

Oskeedo Di Oscar added:

"Ratha is being overwhelmed by this case. He will never crack it."

Agnes Kgopane noted:

"This isn't the first time he ordered the lawyers to shut up."

Triple M claimed:

"All magistrates and other presiding officers are rude. Only people who have never worked in courts of law will think that he is rude and arrogant. Many are like that."

Mandy Skosana said:

"The only person he wants to listen to is Baloyi. The rest are just irritating him."

Happy Tshwale added:

"We have begun to lose confidence in the handling of this case due to the conduct of the individual in charge. His approach has seemed dismissive and unprofessional, and the decision not to contact Kelly and her mother has caused unnecessary delays. As a result, valuable state resources are being wasted."

