Relebohile Mofokeng is on the brink of etching his name in the Premier Soccer League history books before this season ends

The South African youngster could secure the record during the Orlando Pirates clash with Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby

The Bafana Bafana forward securing the record could further stamp his claim of being named the best player in PSL this season

South African international Relebohile Mofokeng is on the verge of writing his name in the history books of the Premier Soccer League, as Orlando Pirates are set to take on Kaizer Chiefs in their next match in the Betway Premiership.

Relebohile Mofokeng is on the verge of entering Premier Soccer League history books. Photo: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

The Bafana Bafana forward has been one of the best players in the league this season, scoring 10 goals and registering seven assists. The youngster's 17 goal contributions this season have put him level with what Tshegofatso Mabasa achieved with the Sea Robbers during the 2023–24 campaign.

The Orlando Pirates forward started the season slowly, but he has now emerged as a frontrunner to win the PSL Player of the Season award alongside his teammate Oswin Appollis, who joined the Bucs in the summer from Polokwane City.

The 21-year-old scored his first-ever career hat-trick in the Soweto giants' win over TS Galaxy a few weeks ago, and he scored in their last match against AmaZulu FC.

Mofokeng on verge of PSL history

According to the report, Mofokeng is closing in on a significant milestone, needing just two more goal involvements to break into a distinguished group of PSL performers.

Should he add two more contributions against Kaizer Chiefs in the Soweto derby, Mofokeng would enter an exclusive bracket of players who have reached 19 goal involvements in the PSL.

That list features Orlando Pirates teammate Deon Hotto (2018–19), Sekhukhune United striker Bradley Grobler (2019–20), and former Sea Robbers forward Monnapule Saleng (2022–23).

Players with more than 20 goal contributions

The 19-mark may not be the ceiling either, as only three players in the past decade have surpassed 20 goal contributions in a single PSL season.

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng in action during Orlando Pirates' clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership. Photo: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Among them, Mamelodi Sundowns frontman Peter Shalulile holds the benchmark with 28 goal involvements in 2021–22 (23 goals, five assists), following a 21-contribution campaign the year before. Former Sundowns star Percy Tau recorded 26 in 2017–18 (11 goals, 15 assists), while Lucas Ribeiro amassed 25 (16 goals, nine assists) in 2024–25 before his departure after being named PSL Player of the Year.

With five fixtures remaining and his current form holding steady, Mofokeng is well-positioned not only to enter that elite category but potentially to push toward record territory by season’s end.

Such output would further strengthen his case in the Player of the Season discussion, where his name is already being debated alongside fellow Pirates standout Oswin Appollis.

Pirates close to signing talented SA winger

Briefly News earlier reported that Orlando Pirates are closing in on signing a talented South African winger from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals.

The Soweto giants are said to consider the youngster as a potential replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis.

Source: Briefly News