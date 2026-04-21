Orlando Pirates are reportedly closing in on signing a talented South African winger from one of their Premier Soccer League rivals

The Soweto giants are said to consider the youngster as a potential replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis

The Sea Robbers' reported move for the exciting PSL winger sparked mixed reactions from South African football fans on social media

Orlando Pirates are said to be closing in on signing a talented South African winger from Premier Soccer League rivals in the summer transfer window.

The Soweto giants are already preparing for next season and for the possibility of losing Relebohile Mofokeng or last summer's signing, Oswin Appollis, with both South African internationals linked with moves to Europe.

Bafana Bafana star Relebohile Mofokeng in action during Orlando Pirates' clash with Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership. Photo: Orlando Pirates

Source: Twitter

Mofokeng has been a target of several clubs abroad, and his recent strong performance for the Buccaneers has led to clubs like AS Monaco showing interest in signing him in the summer.

The Bafana Bafana star scored his first-ever hat-trick in Pirates' win over TS Galaxy in their recent Betway Premiership game, and has been tipped to win the PSL Player of the Season award alongside Appollis.

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Pirates set to sign Ngwato from Siwelele

According to SABC Sports journalist Mazola Molefe, Pirates are set to sign Bohlale Ngwato from Siwelele FC, as he is seen as a potential replacement for Bafana Bafana stars, Appollis and Mofokeng.

The 20-year-old South African winger caught the attention of the Sea Robbers after just featuring in six games for Siwelele FC this season. He made his debut against Richards Bay in the Nedbank Cup in February 2026, and since then, he has been considered by top clubs in the Betway Premiership.

Ngwato is a player who loves to take on defenders, a situation that earned him the nickname "John Wick". He plays as a right winger with his dominant left foot; he can also be deployed as a left winger.

Ngwato, next Pirates star winger?

With uncertainty around the future of Mofokeng and Appollis at Orlando Pirates, Ngwato may be seen as the Sea Robbers' next star winger if the deal eventually materialises in the summer.

Orlando Pirates are set to sign South African winger Bohlale Ngwato from Siwelele FC in the summer. Photo: ngwato_11

Source: Instagram

Ngwato followed the same path as Appollis as Mofokeng, as he first became a household name in the DStv Diski Challenge (DDC) before breaking into the first team set up in the Betway Premiership.

Just like Mofokeng at the Bucs, the youngster wears the jersey number 38 at Siwelele.

Reports about Ngwato's potential move to Orlando Pirates in the summer sparked mixed reactions from PSL fans on social media.

Norm Mkayo said:

"Exciting player, Pirates scouts know their story if now they scout a top striker that will be good."

Thato Mokhele shared:

"Pirates is once again targeting one of the star players of a smaller club in the PSL, and then y'all say Sundowns is 'killing competition' 🤡."

Z_nozipho implied:

"Pirates must just forget about signing any PSL players bandla. We need 2 serious strikers."

Lucky Tunzana wrote:

"I hope this is true. This young man is good and mature."

Abel Chilemo commented:

"Inspired by Rele and Nkota, the kids want to win trophies."

Thabiso Lord-commander Mdlomo added:

"Orlando Pirates doesn't wait for a player to be 34 years old and sign him for free."

Mofokeng tipped to win PSL big award

Briefly News also reported that Mofokeng has been tipped to win the Premier Soccer League Footballer of the Year award after his amazing performance for Orlando Pirates so far this season.

The Pirates star has been one of the best players in the Betway Premiership since the start of 2026, and his performances have helped the Bucs continue fighting for the league title.

Source: Briefly News