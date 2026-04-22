A video on TikTok showed people all over the world Zimbabwe's brand new currency, which has been rolled out

The clip went viral and made it to South Africa, which caused a buzz because of how the cash notes looked

The post about Zimbabwe's new currency received mixed reactions from South African online users

A video let people know that Zimbabwe was printing money with a fresh design. The country neighbouring South Africa has been in economic turmoil for decades.

South Africans shared thoughts on Zimbabwe's new currency. Image: Phill Magakoe / John Wessels / Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Most recently, a development caught the attention of South Africans after the reveal of the brand new currency. The video posted on 20 April 2026 showed a close-up of the notes, and they attracted comments from South Africans.

In a TikTok video by @banknoteworld Zimbabwe's brand-new currency was on full display. Some notes included some Zimbabwean motifs as well as animals. The colour scheme of the notes (Zigs) included shades of green and maroon, and the style of illustration was similar to some South African rands. Watch the video below:

South Africans discuss Zimbabwean cash

Many people had a lot to say about the currency that Zimbabwe was rolling out. Online users could not help but point out that they were inspired by South African rands. Read the comments below:

South Africans shared their thoughts Zimbabwe's new currency. Image: Noah Denhe / Pexels

Source: UGC

Phumlani commented on Zimbabwe's new money:

"Feels like Zimbabwe is changing currencies every year. Not the design, but actual currencies."

Ayatollah 👑 said:

"That money is made and designed by South Africa."

itu_bruce_wayne was amused by the money's resemblance to rands:

"They copied someone's homework🤣"

mmakgano.r added:

"Plagiarism 85%😭"

Thapelo speculated about the design:

"They probably outsourced services from the South African bank note company, a subsidiary of the SA Reserve Bank."

charlottesdaughter134🇿🇦 noticed the animals on the Zimbabwean notes:

" Zimbabwe's big five?"

Saul The-Engineer added to the joke:

"Inspired by South African notes."

Yusuf was stunned by the currency's name:

"Is Zig short for Zigillion or something 😭"

I AM pointed out:

"Changing the currency and looks regularly, but the economy doesn't."

user777777 was floored by the Zig design:

"Bathong copy and paste😭?"

nabz.gaming was convinced the notes were similar:

"Looks almost exactly like the South African Rand notes."

Sakhile Bliss 🇿🇦 thought the money looked like rands:

"90% plagiarism detected."

Joalane🦋 argued:

"This should be considered as plagiarism."

hlumelo🌼 was in stitches:

"It's giving 'you can copy but don't make it obvious' 😭"

Other Briefly News stories about Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean woman shared her reaction to visiting the country for the first time and seeing the prices of KFC.

A doctor posted a TikTok video visiting a private hospital in Zimbabwe, and it was eye-opening for many South African viewers.

People were eager to hear from a South African who shared his experience after visiting Zimbabwe and having a good time.

A lady posted a video of her experience taking a road trip to Zimbabwe, and she posted all her experiences, from the food to the livestock.

Source: Briefly News