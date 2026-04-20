A TikTok video showed the wholesale moment that didn't elicit demand was celebrating his birthday at the establishment

The clip became a hit on social media after people saw how he reacted when he got all of the attention from restaurant staff

South Africans were touched after watching the elderly man who was celebrating another trip around the sun

South Africans were moved by an elderly man who received birthday wishes from staff while eating out. Viewers appreciated the waitress who delivered a uniquely South African birthday wish.

A man enjoyed a South African birthday song. Image: @grantnealgolf

Source: TikTok

The video on TikTok posted on 26 March 2026 left many people touched. Online users raved about the elderly man's reaction to a birthday song performance in his honour.

In a TikTok video by @grantnealgolf an elderly man was turning 80 and was at a hotel restaurant, and the staff pulled off a vocal performance for him. To make it special, they sang "Happy Birthday" in a South African style, and they all harmonised. Many of the staff members came in covered around the table as they sang Happy Birthday in the heartwarming moment. Watch the video below:

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South Africa moved by Mzansi birthday song

Online users found the video of the man's 80th birthday touching. People left comments about the uniquely South African energy in the video. Read the comments below:

TikTok viewers were moved by the man's 80th birthday celebration. Image: RDNE / Pexels

Source: UGC

Mongi🇿🇦🪷🤍 was impressed:

"This staff can sing yoh🥰"

Yanga kaMajola referenced Spur:

"Spur staff think it’s AI 😂"

MohlahlubiPatience commented:

"Spur staff is worried right now."

Yolandé Breytenbach said:

"It makes me so emotional hearing them sing. I miss my wonderful country."

Kelsay Wilson said:

"I just know this trip and these moments have meant EVERYTHING to him 🥺❤️"

Yolandé Breytenbach added:

"It makes me so emotional hearing them sing. I miss my wonderful country."

Kamo_M was touched:

"When he said, 'I don’t have to make a wish, I got him here' 🥺😭"

Solesister wrote:

"South Africa stole my heart on my birthday, and I never felt more welcome. They couldn't do enough for me, and to do a safari and see beautiful animals in the wild and hear the lions roar while you're in bed was extraordinary. My most memorable trip and my top bucket list trip were ticked off. Hearing this made me relive that experience again. 🤗"

Roxy Tee could feel the emotion in the video:

"I actually couldn't cope, precious memories that will forever make you both so happy 🥰"

dobetter could see the older man was delighted:

"Granddad has the kindest, sweetest soul, and it shows you are going to be blessed for everything you have done for him🥰"

Other Briefly News stories about birthdays

People were touched by an elderly woman who celebrated her birthday at Spur, and she appreciated the song and dance

A little girl stole the show after getting her birthday wishes from the Spur staff members when they played a song for her.

People were in stitches after watching a grandmother celebrating her birthday, it's for but she lost all the attention to her grandchild.

Source: Briefly News