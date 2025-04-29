A kid celebrated her birthday at Spur and gave an energetic performance, bringing joy and amusement to Mzansi

The young child was inspired by a recent young boy who went viral for his unique and entertaining moves

South Africans couldn't get enough of the clip and applauded the Wonderboom Spur branch for their friendly vibes

A kid stole the show at the Wonderboom Spur and won over the hearts of SA. Images: iamkhanyisile/ TikTok, Lilly Roadstones

A happy child celebrating her birthday at Spur stole the show when she busted her fav moves to the iconic birthday celebration song. The kid had her face painted and dished out similar moves to another kid who went viral for dancing his heart out at Spur. South Africans praised the Wonderboom branch of Spur for its lively staff members and great service.

Fun at a beloved restaurant

TikTokker iamkhanyisile shared the clip of what appears to be her daughter or a family member having a good time. Tons of commenters showed love for the local Spur branch, and many more pointed out that the original Spur kid's moves inspired the lively girl. More commenters also shared how they would be visiting the branch soon.

Watch the joyful video below:

A great South African pastime

Spur is a popular restaurant for many South Africans. People across the country have celebrated a birthday at the beloved eating establishment. Another appeal for the restaurant is that it accommodates kids, who can run off and hit the jungle gyms. This allows the adults to relax, enjoy some good drinks and food.

Families have warm memories of fun at Spur. Image: Peter M. Fisher

The comments are proof that the eating establishment is loved across the country. Many more commenters wished the girl a happy birthday.

Read the comments below:

🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍 said:

"Spur boy just unlocked a new trend 🤣🤣 And those employers just topped it up."

sofy_girl4 mentioned:

"I can’t wait for my birthday in June so that I can go to WonderBoom Spur🔥"

user1105341126529 commented:

"Hallelujah 🤣🤣🤣 Woow birthday girl enjoyed every minute Happy birthday pretty girl🥳"

investigationofficer shared:

"Spur employees seem to be very happy when signing for you 👌 Not these other restaurants 😩"

Tumi M09 posted:

"🤣 My daughter saw the first video of these guys singing 🥺 And she was like mommy change of plans we are going to Spur for my birthday 🤣"

Mima said:

"Customer service ya the guy holding the speaker shame top notch I swear he loves what he does🥰🥰 One of my fav."

kwena thema mentioned:

"This guys loves their job🔥 Very innovative from the guys. I miss Pretoria now 👌"

Nthabiseng commented:

"The kid met them half way hence they are happy, y'all are just taking them videos while sitting down and expect them to go all out 😭"

