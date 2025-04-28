A lady gave a virtual tour of the inside of her home, and South Africans couldn't believe how different it was on the inside

The humble home was filled with many modern finishes and came with a spacious lounge and bedroom area

People across the country had a lot to say about the clip and applauded the woman for her hard work

South Africans were amazed by a woman who showed off her snazzy shack. Images: mdam.a

A woman shared a clip of her shack, and South Africans couldn't get enough of it. The video starts with her approaching the shack, which looks like any other, albeit very well-kept and structured. She then opens the door to show off the kitchen area, which is fitted with amazing countertops. The kitchen area also has a large dining table for a family to sit and eat.

More than meets the eye

TikTokker mdam.a is the proud owner of the house. She then pans the phone to show the lounge area filled with couches, a rug and a TV placed next to a fridge. She then takes a walk into the bedroom, which is quite large. It has a sprawling wardrobe and closet with a massive TV mounted in front of the big bed.

Watch the video below:

An impressive sight

The main takeaway from the video is that if someone saw the clip without seeing the first few seconds, they would assume its a normal home. The flooring and roofing of the shack are similar to fully constructed homes.

The shack has a very impressive interior. Image: Morsa Images

People had a lot to say about the shack. Many praised it while some had a few concerns.

Read the comments below:

Maria M said:

"Stunning. Some of those who are judging you, they don't even have a bed to sleep on. When God blesses you with a brick house, you won't suffer to start by buying furniture at least some of those will work for you."

Peace mentioned:

"This is more than just beautiful❤️ Well done sis and you've gained a follower🤗♥️"

Kgomotso Phofi commented:

"So beautiful and it's your own place👌🥰✨ Please refer me to your person who did the interior part of your 🏡 🏠 Wooowww I said it... Your home🥰"

Kokii asked:

"Haii kabi guys, this is a genuine question. Which one is safer?? Putting tiles and wall decos ku mkhukhu or saving up then build a three-room se stina?"

Zandiswa_Mabhungane 🎀. posted:

"I've been independent since I was 19 years I'm now 27, girl I am tired I want to dependela now ay I want to be someone's egg 🥚🤣"

Sbonga said:

"Let us learn to appreciate other people things and celebrate each other... Ayi this is not about you... Do yours and post nawe... Symptoms of jealousy, they come in different ways... This is so nice."

Naphtali Tshona mentioned:

"This is beautiful 👌 Well furnished better than some houses built with bricks, great work dear."

A woman shared how she transformed her one-bedroom home into a cosy and stylish-looking place.

