A woman shared a video on TikTok showing a little boy celebrating his birthday at Spur with a dance

The young dancer, who had a nonchalant expression on his face, got up from his seat and surprised people with his moves

Thousands of social media users who watched the clip shared how impressed and entertained they were with the boy's unexpected dancing

Briefly News reached out to a former Spur employee, who shared the procedures followed when a customer celebrates a birthday

A young boy feared nothing when he got up to dance to Spur's birthday song. Images: @mama.mtho

Source: TikTok

It is not often we see people getting up to enjoy a Spur birthday song. Well, one boy flipped the script and showed everyone how he grooved to the restaurant's unique track for his special day.

Little boy dances at Spur

Taking to her TikTok account, Vonani, who appears to be the boy's mother, recently shared a video of her son sitting at a table while a Spur employee lit a sparkler placed in the bowl of ice cream, which the restaurant provides for birthday guests.

Once the birthday song started playing, the young boy, who had a nonchalant expression, got up from his seat and started dancing, receiving cheers from the staff and fellow diners.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the TikTok video below:

Celebrating a birthday at Spur

While speaking to Briefly News, a former Spur employee shared the procedures followed when a customer celebrates a birthday at the restaurant.

Noting that staff members aren't required to check documentation to prove that the customer was celebrating a special day, the former employee added:

"If someone says it's their birthday, we sing for them. When customers finish eating their food, we prepare the ice cream and sparklers and gather everyone to sing."

Internet loves the boy's confidence

The video reaching over two and a half million views. Thousands of members of the online community rushed to the post's comment section to applaud the young man on his unapologetic ways and dance moves, with some saying that his actions also had them laughing.

@nouendan shared with app users:

"I never in a million years expected him to do that. I thought he was walking away or something."

@userarrefft added in the comments:

"Social anxiety is scared of him."

An impressed @phumecsibiyalove told the online community:

"This has got to be my first time seeing someone actually enjoy a happy birthday song at Spur. Get it wena fanana."

A curious @punk_tsulaa wondered:

"How is bro keeping a straight face throughout? Clearly, a celebration is not a joke to him."

@a_leecharles, who loved the video, commented:

"Stop it right now. He’s the cutest! He deserves a Spur birthday once a month."

@nisha_davis0_0 said to the public:

"I’m sure he made everyone’s day at that Spur."

@elementaryphotography22 received lots of laughs when they jokingly wrote:

"I worked alongside him as a petrol attendant back in 1993. Happy birthday, my friend."

3 Other stories about Spur moments

In another article, Briefly News reported about local dancing sensation Klein Kwagga, who went viral for his dance moves at his sister's concert, dancing with Spur's staff members.

reported about local dancing sensation Klein Kwagga, who went viral for his dance moves at his sister's concert, dancing with Spur's staff members. A boy's trip to the restaurant took an unexpected turn when he requested a Hulk face paint transformation that didn't go as planned. The disappointed boy's reaction left Mzansi in stitches.

A short clip showed a woman stashing food inside her clothing after enjoying a hearty meal at Spur. Her actions had people thinking she could have easily asked for a takeaway box.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News