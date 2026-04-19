Popular South African actress Danica Delarey has landed a role in an international series titled Snipper: No Action

The actress is famously known for her roles in Netflix's Unseen and eTV's long-running soapie Scandal!

South Africans and fans of the multi-award-winning actress took to social media this week to congratulate Jones

Former 'Scandal!' Actress Danica De Larey Jones Scores Role in 'Sniper: No Action'. Images: @DanicaDelarey

Source: Twitter

Talented actress and content creator Danica Delarey Jones has bagged a role in an international TV show titled Snipper: No Action on Apple TV.

The well-known will star opposite former The River and Mzali Wam actress Masasa Mbangeni, who plays the character of Angel

Jones is famously known for her character as Simone on eTV's cancelled soapie Scandal! alongside fan-favourite actress and podcaster Mapaseka Koetle.

Entertainment commentator Hlumza announced the actress's latest character on his X account on 16 April 2026.

"Danica De Larey Jones will star in Apple TV's new film titled Sniper: No Action as Skylar. The film will be out on Apple TV on the 17th of April 2026," he captioned the post.

Social media users comment on Jones and Mbangeni's new roles

@RhadebeB said:

"South Africans can play any role in the world because of how neutral our accents sound; that's why you find a lot of international movies with South Africans and why our movies and TV series are watched across the globe. We are the most English-proficient country in Africa."

@ThatLazy_Artist wrote:

"I’ve watched about 4 Apple productions, and every time there’s a South African. I love it! Definitely going to love this one."

@celeb_undercovr replied:

"South Africans are the most gifted and talented thespians on the continent of Africa."

@KamoheloOlifant said:

"You won't see Nigerians born in Nigeria, raised and living in Nigeria, acting in Hollywood movies or series. Unless they are raised in Europe or America. You know why? Because Nigerians can't speak proper English."

@Ron_Mightyyy wrote:

"My sister outgrew the SA industry long ago. Wish her all the best."

@deelee_mog37355 responded:

"The movie scores a disappointing 4/10. I hope her role/scenes carry parts of the movie cos she is a great actress."

@mr_kwabla said:

"South Africa is in the news again for the positive things these people are doing, something right over there. Much love, SA from Ghana."

@flitchatter commented:

"It's nice to see more South African talent breaking into international action films like that, the streaming era really making global casting way more visible than before."

@DumDiesel responded:

"She’s a brilliant actor."

@kenonam1 reacted:

"She's a gem. I am looking forward to this offering."

@Ta_Hlumza said:

"She has been killing it, hey, I'm excited for this too."

Former 'Scandal!' Actress Danica De Larey Jones Scores Role in 'Sniper: No Action'

Source: Twitter

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal! after 20 years: "I blame the Ethembeni concept"

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetle and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media this week to share their views about the ending of the popular show.

Source: Briefly News