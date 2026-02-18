Podcaster and actress Mapaseka Koetle has joined the cast of SABC2's new telenovela, Pimville

Koetle, who currently stars on Scandal! as Dintle Nyathi, made her debut on Tuesday, 17 February 2026

Viewers of the latest TV show recently commented on Koetle's new role and the show's storyline

Fan-favourite actress Mapaseka Koetle, who is famously known for playing Dintle Nyathi on eTV's Scandal!, has joined SABC2's latest telenovela, Pimville.

Koetle previously trended on social media when she opened up about the eTV soapie ending after more than 20 years.

The podcaster and businesswoman will star opposite Unmarried actress Keke Mputhi, who plays Naledi, on the Bakwena Production TV show.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald confirmed the actress's role on his X account on Wednesday, 18 February 2026.

"Mapaseka Koetle has joined the cast of SABC 2’s new telenovela Pimville, and her character already debuted last night," says McDonald.

Pimville fans react to Koetle's new role and current storylines

@ChristinaM58236 responded:

"I’m so happy for her, especially now that Scandal is ending."

@MirandaevaM wrote:

"One thing about Pimville on SABC 2? No storyline is dragged. No storyline is just there for the sake of being there. No character is a bystander; we have to give the cast and writers their flowers."

@__LelloM said:

"It’s a little too late to wear gloves; his fingerprints are already everywhere."

@michellemodika replied:

"Congratulations to my @Pasi_Koetle."

@MirandaevaM responded:

"I can't wait for tonight's episode of #PimvilleOnSABC2 bathong. What happened on Friday was just premium cinema!"

@Caddy_Gal commented:

"I can’t get over the SABC2 rebrand. They said we are giving you everything and more cause the new shows? 10/10my favorite so far has to be Pimville."

@NtokozoSkhosan9 wrote:

"Is it available on catch-up?"

@_NombuleloM replied:

"Can we all agree this is one of the best-written shows on TV right now? The storytelling is on another level."

@iamfavored said:

"Clock it!! Love her so much."

@KaraboMellowx reacted:

"Naledi is sitting right there, pretending as if she doesn't know what happened to Kenneth? Mxm but I love that lo mama can see through her."

@_zamangwenya wrote:

"I am happy for her."

@TebogoN61063 responded:

"Baby girl works ke sana akahlali phansi," (She's not resting).

@MokwenaMafoko replied:

"Why do in-laws always assume that the woman is the one with issues when a couple doesn't have babies?"

@refiloehopeMats said:

"Love triangles come with costs. It's either you lose your life or assist in marriage. We'd better learn from tonight's episode, cheating is not worth it."

South Africans shook as eTV cancels Scandal! after 20 years

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that eTV surprised soapie fans on Friday, 26 September 2025, when it canned Scandal! after 20 years on television.

The SAFTA-award-winning soapie-turned-telenovela is currently led by actors Mapaseka Koetla and Seputla Sebogodi.

Fans of the TV show took to social media this week to share their views about the ending of the popular show.

