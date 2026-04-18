Soapie fans took to social media on Friday, 17 April 2026, to comment on the ending of Genesis

Mzansi Magic surprised South Africans in 2025 when it canned the musical telenovela, led by actress and singer KB Motsilenyane

Viewers of the show were left dissapointed this week and dragged the writers of the show

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Mzansi Magic fans slam 'Genesis' finale. Images: MzansiMagic

Source: UGC

Viewers of Mzansi Magic's cancelled telenovela Genesis were disappointed with the ending on Friday, 17 April 2026.

The TV show, which featured popular South African gospel singers, also starred former Generations actor Thami Mngqolo.

Social media user @Hyaceebo slammed the writers of the show on her X account on Friday, 17 April 2026.

"The writers and producers of this show really disrespected us till the end! #GenesisMzansi," she said.

Genesis fans slam telenovela

@MaabuleM said:

"Our writers are failing 80% of the time. They can give you 1-2 great seasons but end up destroying the whole thing. People get tired and annoyed with the same storyline and dragging."

@Hyaceebo responded:

"This one was amongst the top 5 of the worst ones."

@khuthi_R reacted:

"What a terrible ending with Mickey Mouse writing and a total waste of our time as the viewers you continuously take for granted. Good riddance to nonsense.

@Mthombeni_Fikeh wrote:

"Wendy carried this show throughout. She poured her heart. Oh, poor Mmarona, she didn't have a break njalo bekhala."

@SadyMhotsha said:

"What a dizzy ending, like Mmarona and Bonko couldn't get married and carry on with the legacy? The writers should cringe at their scripts."

@BapheDube reacted:

"Which is unfair to the cast, because a lot of them can act. Nxn."

@KanyoKngwendu wrote:

"They didn't care, Sana Sathetha Sancama. Terrible writing."

@User0672187754 commented:

"Mmarona deserved a happy ending, chomi, what the heck?"

@Lisa113414061 said:

"Gabriel was strong, 2 bullets, still manages to run and fight."

@NondumisoMkhiz5 replied:

"That's the end of Genesis, the record label, as everyone is dead. Unless if one of the 3 survive, it would be different."

@MamaLehakoe responded:

"What a boring finale. Whoever wrote this ending was lazy."

@Kaylengwasa reacted:

"The writers should be embarrassed by this mediocre ending and wasting 30 minutes of our lives we'll never get back nxi. What a stupid ending."

@Penelope_Mph0 said:

"The writers had to kill everyone? Like our laws? Ai, so the story ends when the characters die? There is no grand finale that leaves us gasping? Ohk!"

@amu_mabaso responded:

"Nah, it better not come back with such a boring ending, I'm annoyed."

@NobesuthuMemel3 replied:

"Boring ending bandla. So many question marks."

@cindy_maryline said:

"And we have ourselves to blame for continuing to watch."

Mzansi Magic Viewers are Unimpressed with 'Genesis' Finale

Source: UGC

Former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila lands role in Genesis

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that radio personality and former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila had social media users talking when she debuted on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela.

Matlaila's fans celebrated her return to the small screen when she appeared on the popular telenovela Genesis.

Skeem Saam fans commented on Matlaila's latest role and hope she returns to the SABC1 soapie.

Source: Briefly News