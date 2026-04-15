Former Justice Served actor Nhlanhla Kunene trended on social media this week when Skeem Saam confirmed his role

Kunene is famously known for his roles on The River, Lavish, and SABC2's cancelled Tshivenda soapie, Muvhango

While Kunene's fans celebrated his latest character, some Skeem Saam viewers dragged the soapie for casting the actor

'Skeem Saam' Fans Celebrate 'Adulting' Actor Nhlanhla Kunene's Role

Source: UGC

Talented actor Nhlanhla Kunene, who played Tsiki Tsiki in Adulting, received mixed reviews this week when he landed a role on SABC1's educational soapie Skeem Saam.

Kunene previously made headlines when he penned a sweet message to legendary actress Nandi Nyembe, who played his grandmother on the Showmax telenovela.

The SABC1 soapie confirmed Kunene's latest character on its X account on Tuesday, 14 April 2026.

"The stage is set for Amandla! Nhlanhla Kunene is joining Skeem Saam, bringing a mix of power and mystery. Catch his first appearance on Monday, 20 April 2026 at 19:30 on @Official_SABC1," said the show.

TVSA reports that Kunene's character, Amandla Dubazane, looks like a man who belongs in boardrooms and corner offices.

"As he begins to intersect with familiar faces in Turfloop, it becomes clear that his intentions are not only serious, they're dangerous," said the publication.

Skeem Saam fans react to the actor's character

@BrunoSigwela said:

"Oh, great news."

@mingasPC responded:

"People who are complaining about Skeem Saam about being stuck on Sepedi, they really don’t understand the importance of diversity, that’s what made Emzini Wezinsizwa. Let Skeem Saam represent the cultural, linguistic, and regional diversity."

@WinterMngadi replied:

"Maybe you should change from Skeem Sam to Bafo Wam?"

@lulushezi wrote:

"Please tell me it's not another Joburg character? Ya"ll know the Limpopo storylines are what give Skeem Saam life. Where are the Maputlas futhi?"

@Naoletona said:

"Can we see diversity also on Uzalo and other soapies that are predominantly Zulu on our screens?"

@TheSamariturn reacted:

"Pedis are excluded, but bona they include everyone, a se nna ke Sputla," (It's not me, It's Sputla).

@JaxTeller6659 replied:

"Skeem Saam built its success on a strong Sepedi identity. Nothing wrong with diverse casting, but I hope they don’t lose the core language and culture that made the show resonate in the first place."

@Maps_rza responded:

"Hostile takeover of the only Sepedi drama series since Apartheid. There are Nguni productions on SABC, Netflix, Showmax, and DSTV. We don't need more of that. SABC Radio has allocated a station for all ethnic groups; why can't SABC TV inclusively allocate shows?"

@LuwiVithona said:

"Aowa ntwe ae sale Skeem Saam se nna ke godileng ke sebogela, (This is no longer the Skeem Saam I grew up watching). Why Uzalo esena Mapedi? (Why doesn't Uzalo have Pedi actors?) Lesang go forcer dilo marn, le dišha dihlong bo warra!" (Stop forcing things, you are embarrassing us).

'Skeem Saam' Fans Celebrate 'Adulting' Actor Nhlanhla Kunene's Role

Source: Instagram

Nhlanhla Kunene is set to inspire Mzansi with an acting masterclass after Adulting exit

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene hosted an acting masterclass following his surprise exit from the popular show, Adulting.

The 36-year-old fan favourite said he wants to share what inspires him with the rest of Mzansi as he continues to build his career in the Mzansi film industry.

Local netizens reacted on social media with excitement, saying they loved the actor’s work on Adulting and could not wait to see what the future holds for him.

Showmax's Zibuyile Dladla shared with Briefly News that it has been nothing but a rollercoaster for Nhlanhla and his fellow cast members.

Source: Briefly News