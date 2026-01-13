Popular South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene remembered his Adulting co-star Nandi Nyembe this week

Nyembe played the character of MaGetty on the award-winning Showmax series, while Kunene played her grandson

South Africans and fans of the late actress commented on Kunene's post on social media

Nhlanhla Kunene remembers 'Adulting' co-star Nandi Nyembe.

Fan-favourite South African actor Nhlanhla Kunene has penned a beautiful message to late actress Nandi Nyembe, who passed away in August 2025 at the age of 75 years.

Kunene starred opposite the legendary actress as her grandson on Showmax's hit drama series Adulting, where he portrayed the role of Tsiki Tsiki.

Entertainment channel MDN News shared Kunene's message on its X account on Monday, 12 January 2026.

Kunene revealed on his social media account that life hasn't been the same since Nyembe passed away 4 months ago.

"It’s been 4 months since Umagraiza passed away. Life has never been the same without her. Umagraiza (Nyembe) was my comfort, my laughter, my guide, and my safety on and off screen. When everything fell apart, she was still my anchor. Losing her broke something in me that I’m still learning how to live with," said the star.

The former Adulting actor also reveals that he still reaches out to Nyembe in moments when life gets too heavy for him, as he misses her presence, her voice, her strength, and the way she made everything feel a little less impossible.

"I only have a few pictures of us, but what we shared was real, deep, and special. That love stays with me. It lives in my heart, even when life doesn’t make sense anymore," he wrote.

The rising star also shared that life has never been the same without the veteran actress, but here we are.

Social media users remember the actress

@BNellyLyon replied:

"Watching How To Ruin Christmas: The Funeral and those Episode one scenes of Busisiwe Lurayi and Nandi Nyembe hit hard."

@mznswkpd said:

"Nandi Nyembe started her career during the apartheid regime. This was the period when black people were not involved in acting. If a show needed a black lead, a white actor or actress’s face would be painted black instead of getting a black person for the role."

@MotlotlegiTT responded:

"Mama Nandi Nyembe was in the age group of Maithutwane and Helen Zille. I am merely making an observation."

@MasingitaTv wrote:

"Mam’ Nandi Nyembe opens up like never before, reflecting on her life, her battles, and the unseen struggles that shaped her truth. Produced, shot, and conducted by Masingita Masunga, this raw, unfiltered conversation doesn’t just highlight her story; it ignited a national conversation."

Nhlanhla Kunene misses 'Adulting' co-star Nandi Nyembe.

Nandi Nyembe appreciates SA for supporting her financially during a difficult period

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that iconic actress Nandi Nyembe appreciated South Africans for supporting her financially during her difficult period.

Nandi Nyembe is faced with income problems as well as her health, and is wheelchair bound.

The former Yizo Yizo star is also due for an operation on her left leg, and she said her right leg is yet to heal.

