Viewers of Showmax's hit TV show Adulting took to social media on Saturday, 19 April to bid farewell to Tsiki Tsiki

Talented actor Nhlanhla Kunene, who plays the fan-favourite role of Tsiki Tsiki confirmed his departure from the telenovela

Fans of the show also said goodbye to the hit series which ended after 13 episodes when Kunene's popular character got buried

'Adulting' fans react to Tsiki Tsiki's funeral.

Source: Instagram

Viewers of Showmax's award-winning telenovela, Adulting bid farewell to Tsiki Tsiki on Saturday, 19 April.

The popular character played by former The River star Nhlanhla Kunene got buried on the last and final episode of the hit TV show.

Kunene's character was killed by his lover Minkie portrayed by former Rhythm City actress Samkelo Ndlovu in episode 12.

Entertainment commentator Jabu Mcdonald has confirmed that the hit TV show has come to an end after 13 episodes.

Adulting fans react to the last episode and Tsiki Tsiki's funeral

@melching91

"As I countdown to watching the finale, my heart is sore for Tsiki Tsiki. He tried to redeem himself and clean up, but wrong company always has consequences, and such has been the case for him."

@melching91 said:

"Ever met someone who makes the animal in you come out? That was Minki for Tsiki Tsiki. Gogo warned him, but he didn't listen and the damascus moment didn't stick for long. The knife scene was perfect and heartbreaking. Fate sealed because of choices. I cried because what will happen to Mosquito now?"

@MissFabulous_ replied:

"We have been with the boys since day 1 on the first season. And now the boys have to carry Tsikitsiki's casket and say their final goodbye in #AdultingShowmaxS3 this is so heartbreaking."

@Tammy_thee_Godd said:

"#AdultingShowmaxS3 Tsiki Tsiki deserved to die guys honestly, that man put a lot of people thru a lot."

@Jamani_Khanyi wrote:

"Tsikitsiki’s funeral. What a sad day."

@mashoto_ wrote:

"Tsiki Tsiki had a shot at real love, peace, and stability… but he chose the thrill of the streets instead. In the end, that chaos cost him everything. Minki was bad news, he knew. Gogo warned him but ke."

@Mbali_Mod wrote:

"Tsiki Tsiki had an opportunity to grow with a woman who genuinely loved him but no he was thrilled with chaos now he is 6 feet under because of that chaos."

@_NombuleloM replied:

"In the end Tembe finally became a father. After all the crying and tears, Tsikitsiki was born again."

'Adulting' fans react to Tsiki Tsiki's funeral and the final episode.

Source: UGC

Zazi Kunene denies being related to Vusi and Nhlanhla Kunene

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported Smoke and Mirrors and Generations: The Legacy star Zazi Kunene denied reports that she's related to Vusi and Nhlanhla Kunene.

The rising star revealed in an interview that she's not related to legendary actor Vusi Kunene, who she acted with in Generations: The Legacy and Shaka iLembe.

“I still can’t believe how big this ‘relation thing’ has blown up. I also can’t believe that people can make up something and believe it. I was so nervous when I joined Generations, thinking that people are going to believe it even more now that I’m on the show,” said the actress.

