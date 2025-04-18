South African rapper Big Zulu's recent kind gesture towards his DJ had many swooning on social media

The Inkabi Records owner bought his DJ a new car, and a clip of them at the dealership went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, as some praised Big Zulu for his kind gesture

Big Zulu gave his DJ a nice gift. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

South African hip hop rapper Big Zulu had fans gushing over his recent kind gesture to his DJ.

Earlier, the Inkabi Records owner, previously involved in a near-fatal car accident, made headlines on social media after sharing a video of himself gifting his DJ a brand new car, which quickly went viral on X (formerly known as X).

He captioned the clip:

"My brother, thank you so much, we've come a long way together and I just want to thank you for everything we have done and are still doing so far👏🏿It may be small but it comes from my heart👏🏿Thank you so much @djobgwala."

Watch the video below:

Fans gush over Big Zulu's kind gesture

Many netizens flooded the comment section with heartfelt messages, as some praised Big Zulu for his kind gesture. Here's what they had to say:

@andrew_mthunzi said:

"I'm so jealous, he's jonestly blessed."

@SahlukoTheeDyan wrote:

"Funny how i knew you Big Zulu through your DJ back in 2008/2009 when he was still working at Studio88."

@Kabelo_Fab1 praised:

"This is great, Nkabi."

@Seunbhujwa commented:

"Danko Nkabi and Congratulations odada @Djobgwala1."

Rapper Big Zulu bought his DJ a brand new car. Image: @bigzulu_sa

Source: Twitter

Big Zulu and Emtee celebrate new song's success

Meanwhile, the Imali Eningi hitmaker and Big Hustla set aside their differences after years of beefing. To seal the deal that they had made peace, the duo hopped into the studio and cooked Abazazi Bafunani, which has had the streets on lock since its release on Friday, 7 March 2025.

Big Zulu took to his official X account on Wednesday, 12 March, and celebrated the success of his collaboration with Emtee. He revealed that the Abazazi Bafunani music video had hit one million views five days after its release. The Inkabi Records boss also revealed that the single is number one on the trending list in South Africa on YouTube.

Emtee sells out 1-man show at Emperors Palace

Also, Emtee celebrated another career milestone after selling out his one-man show in Johannesburg in celebration of his decade-long music career. The Roll Up rapper brought together some of South Africa's biggest artists, who came to the event at The Emperor's Palace in Kempton Park.

A-Reece made an appearance at the show, celebrating a decade of Emtee. The Pearl Thusi hitmaker also brought out Big Zulu since they squashed their beef. The duo performed their new collaboration to mixed reactions online.

Big Zulu cheating rumours

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported in 2024 that Big Zulu was allegedly cheating on his baby mama, Bulie Nazo, with DJ Tshupi Ramelz.

Social media users reacted with mixed feelings, noting a trend of South African celebrities being exposed for cheating in October, including Cassper Nyovest and Kabza De Small.

