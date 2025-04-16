MojaLove TV doesn't waste time, as they have officially dropped the new Sizok'thola trailer

An online user posted the trailer of the upcoming season, where Xolani Khumalo returned as the host on social media

Many netizens had mixed reactions to the show's new trailer, and some were curious about the reason behind Khumalo's return to the show

'Sizok'thola' dropped their new trailer on social media. Image: @snl24

Source: Instagram

Tjo! MojaLove TV doesn't waste time. It hasn't even been a full day since they announced Xolani Khumalo's return, but already the South African channel has left many netizens stunned after they dropped their official trailer for Sizok'thola on social media.

An online user @tumisole posted the trailer of the upcoming season four of Sizok'thola on X (formerly Twitter), just days after the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) withdrew his murder case, which happened on Monday, 14 April 2025.

The video quickly went viral, leaving many viewers with mixed emotions.

Watch the video here.

Netizens react to the trailer

As expected, many netizens on social media had a lot to say about the sudden return of Xolani Khumalo and the new trailer of Sizok'thola season four. Viewers flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@Benzo_Ndlovu said:

"He’s back to the same company that treated him like trash? Yerrr."

@lerato_morapedi commented:

"Hallelujah. May Xolani continue winning. Talk about country duty."

@leratodezzy wrote:

"Yazi if I were him I’d walk away from this programme Shem."

@TheMxolisi responded:

"He must team up with Mr. Moloto. We are fixing the country now."

@ViperIdous replied:

"The way citizens of this country rely on TV show presenters to help us with drug dealers and drug lords is crazy. Just goes to show how terrible this government and how useless the SAPS is."

@hlubizer mentioned:

"I wish they could flush out nyaope dealers in townships. That drug is destroying so many young lives, and yet it's so overlooked."

MojaLove TV gave us a sneak peek of 'Sizok'thola' season 4. Image: @yfm

Source: Twitter

What happened to Xolani Khumalo?

Xolani Khumalo is a South African TV presenter, activist and founder of the Xolani Khumalo Foundation. This non-profit organisation fights drug abuse and crime in various communities. He has sparked a heated debate about justice, morality, and accountability in a society plagued by drugs and crime.

A controversy arose surrounding the death of a man suspected of being involved in drug dealing is what landed Khumalo in hot water. While the filming of Sizokuthola was in July 2023, Robert 'Kicks' Varrie was pronounced dead after Khumalo and his team interrogated him. The team allegedly tortured him to reveal more drugs in his house and transported him to Thelle Mogoerane Regional Hospital in Vosloorus.

Xolani Khumalo bags City of Johannesburg gig

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Xolani Khumalo has bagged a gig with the City of Joburg, sparking debate online. The former reality TV presenter is scheduled to go to trial later this year for a murder charge and several other charges related to the death during his show.

Now, the City of Joburg has roped in Xolani Khumalo to assist in its fight against crime. On Wednesday, 5 March, Khumalo accompanied the city’s law enforcement authorities during a raid which resulted in the arrest of a drug dealer in Hillbrow.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News