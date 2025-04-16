South African viral dance sensation Skomota's recent video at the stadium trended on social media

The TikTokker recently appeared lost and confused during a recent Mamelodi Sundowns game against Kaizer Chiefs

Many netizens were in stitches after watching the clip of the star on social media, and they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Bathong! Skomota always leaves netizens with something to talk about on social media, unprovoked.

Recently, the viral dance sensations left many in stitches after a clip of him at the stadium looking lost and confused during the Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs game that took place on Sunday, 13 April 2024, at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium in Pretoria.

The trending was posted on Facebook by online user Quinton Marova.

Netizens crack jokes about Skomota's trending video

Many netizens on social media cracked jokes about Skomota's video appearing confused and lost at the stadium. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

Palesa Madibeng said:

"Some ladies are brave yhooooo, Skomota guys nooo."

Don Bozza KaMfegu questioned:

"Does he know they lost or he is sad from seeing other supporters?"

Palesa Mabote wrote:

"This guy doesn't know he is famous."

Noni Malaza responded:

"He is always moody, you'll never see him smile."

Muzzy Chaka defended Skomota:

"Skomota knows his worth in this society as a popular figure. It’s important to understand that not everyone deserves his attention; some may simply be mocking him. Skomota is a busy and dignified man, respected and adored by many. If you feel rejected, it's simply because Skomota has no time for insincere interactions. He knows where he stands, and that’s that."

Samuel Moloto replied:

"He doesn't even know what is going on."

Nthabiseng Tsoari commented:

"He wanted to cry."

Skomota shuts down at event

Following this, Skomota continued to trend with another viral moment in December 2024; in a clip that was shared by @MDNnewss, Skomota was reportedly booked for an event but refused to take to the stage. The dancer shook his head "no" multiple times while complaining to the different organisers, including the MC.

People commented on the video, sharing thoughts on why Skomota would not want to perform. Some netizens ran with speculations that Skomota was being exploited.

SA amused by video of Skomota boarding plane with a lady

Briefly News previously reported that one thing about Skomota is that he will trend no matter what he does. The viral dancer, who became prominent on TikTok, flew a private jet with a hun next to him.

Trust Skomota to stir up a conversation online, even if he is just living his life and bothering nobody. From boarding private jets to spinning the decks with Mas Musiq, Mzansi is here for Skomota exploring life. In a video shared by @bozzie_t, the viral dance sensation Skomota and a lady with an orange weave, apparently identified as Makhadzi, were approaching a private jet. Being a gentleman, Skomota made way for her to enter first.

