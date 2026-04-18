Fan-favourite comedian Mashabela Galane and musician King Monada sparked a debate on social media when they announced they are filming a movie

Galane and Monada posted photos from the set of the film at the University of Limpopo

Fans of the musician and comedian commented on the photo on Friday, 17 April 2026

Mzansi Comments on a Photo of King Monada and Mashabela Reportedly Filming a Movie in Limpopo

Source: Instagram

Popular comedian Mashabela Galane and Lekompo musician King Monada trended on social media this week for their latest photo shared on X.

The Limpopo-born musician King Monada previously made headlines when it was reported that he had more than one wife.

Social media user Moshe Meso shared a photo of the Limpopo entertainers on his X account on 17 April 2026.

The comedian confirmed on his Instagram account on Friday, 17 April 2026, that he and the musician are filming a movie at the University of Limpopo.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

"Lights, camera, action @barrelofagunmovie 🎥🎬 #straightouttalimpopo @kingmonadamusic," Mashabale captioned the photo.

Galane's Instagram posts also reveal that former Skeem Saam actor Arthur Molepo, who played the role of Captain Malebana on the educational soapie will also star on the show.

South Africans comment on the pic

@themanbebrown said:

"Lol. Seeing Mashabela, I know it's gonna be a mess I'd wanna see."

@pietmashika responded:

"Mashabela looks like Thabo Mbeki when he was still young."

@FairJoyZA_ commented:

"Monada is so tall, my gosh."

@Londanii reacted:

"I thought you would say they’re Nazareth’s now."

@__T_touch wrote:

"Monada ngathi yilezi zama 80s," (Monada looks like he's from the 80s).

@Eliza_Sibeko said:

"This is how they would have looked in the 90s."

@EchoMut responded:

"Magorometxa and Molwantwa vibes."

@zay_miya said:

"Yhoo uMonada ingathi uzocula iKhwela-khwela."

@VideosVuvu wrote:

"He is probably selling Mpesa to Monada."

@Hloxx_Titan reacted:

"Movie ye e tlo re Iweša kaobane nou ba gana re feta Gate 3, Ba re hehe set what what, ke fofele roomung na? "

@LotisGolf said:

"The other one looks like a young Cyril Ramaphosa."

@TelloMath2 wrote:

"Mashable looks like the apartheid Ramaphosa."

@km____rx reacted:

"Is it a play for June 16? Why is Mashabela acting as Ramaphosa during the apartheid era?"

@MokayL asked:

"Why are they looking like actors from 'e ke kgwebo yaka' that used to play on SABC 2?"

@Aunty83225B responded:

"Not me thinking this is a King Monada look-alike."

@thabanisandile3 replied:

"What is the name of the movie?"

@maanda_kutcher said:

"I just have a feeling it's going to be the funniest movie of all time."

Mzansi Comments on a Photo of King Monada and Mashabela Reportedly Filming a Movie in Limpopo

Source: UGC

Mzansi reacts to a picture of Lekompo star King Monada and his wives

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African Lekompo star King Monada became the talk of the town regarding a recent photo of himself and his wife.

An online user decided to share a picture of the music producer with his happy wives on social media, which quickly went viral.

Many South Africans couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to Monada's polygamy.

Source: Briefly News