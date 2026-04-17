Skeem Saam fans recently commented on Principal Alfred Magongwa and Mam Sthoko Letsoalo's romantic relationship

Alfred, who was previously married to Celia Kunutu (played by Shoki Mmola) has moved on with Dennis Letsoalo's ex-wife

Viewers of the show recently shared photos of the Turfloop High School's latest couple and commented on their romantic relationship

'Skeem Saam' Fans Gush Over Magongwa and Sthoko's Relationship. Images: SkeemSaam3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam fans are fascinated with Turfloop's latest couple, Sthoko Letsoalo (played by Innocent Sadiki) and Alfred Magongwa (played by Putla Sehlapelo).

Viewers of the SABC1 educational soapie commented on Sthoko's latest relationship after her dramatic breakup with Babeile (played by Matthews Rantsoma).

A Skeem Saam fan shared a photo of Magongwa and Sthoko on his X account on Thursday, 16 April 2026.

"We have a new ship in Turf. Sthogongwa, they're behaving like high school sweethearts #SkeemSaam," he captioned the post.

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On the show, Alfred is in love with Sthoko, can't keep away from her, and has introduced her to his sons. The pair has kept their relationship a secret from their colleagues at Turfloop High School

Soapie fans react to the latest couple in Turfloop

@Mmaba2n said:

"And what happened to Sthoko and Mam Mashwahla’s friendship?"

@TshidiPruddie responded:

"They are still friends, but I don’t know about the affair."

@ndgwah reacted:

"That's nice haven't watched Skeem Saam for a long time."

@TshidiPruddie wrote:

"You should watch sometimes."

@pietmashika said:

"Ke kgale kesa lebelle Skeem Saam Is Sthoko and Magongwa joling?" (Dating).

@stobamatlha20 reacted:

"Ohh Sthoko just showed her male-centeredness #Skeemsaam."

@tefomangope2 responded:

"They are so in love, I love it for them."

@TshidiPruddie commented:

"Can she just let them be? They deserve to be happy, and we are out here shipping. They both found love, and we are here for it."

@IreneJayride responded:

"Sthoko and Alfred's relationship needs to work out. But Evelyn still needs to bring him down, though."

@Jesicantimbana wrote:

"Alfred is in love, not him saying 'come to papa' to Sthoko."

@shireenhlalele replied:

"It's nice mos in Turf. Maybe I should come back, but wait? Are Khwezi and Nkosi still there? If so, andizi!"

@AlexMapane72804 replied:

"I miss watching this Magongwa entlik. He's the main character here."

@_PruGee said:

"Alfred must have given Sthoko good shame. She is ready to throw Evelyn under the bus.

@NaphtalyBytez wrote:

"Is sthoko moving from Babeile to Mangongwa an upgrade or a downgrade?"

@Mas27405Thabang commented:

"Dennis is punching the ceiling right now."

@itu_Oarabile said:

"I love it for them. The problem is that Magongwa will ruin it with his scheming and dodgy dealings."

'Skeem Saam' Fans Gush Over Magongwa and Sthoko's Relationship

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam fans react to behind-the-scenes footage of Magongwa and Marothi

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that fan-favourite Skeem Saam characters Marothi Maphuthuma and Alfred Magongwa impressed fans in a video.

The video of actors Macks Papo and Putla Sehlapelo received praise from viewers of the educational soapie.

Fans of the SABC1 soapie took to social media this week to respond to the viral clip of the actors.

Source: Briefly News