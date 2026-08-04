Jacinta Ngobese Zuma launched the SA First Forum NPO on 4 August 2026 to take on state failures in court

The organisation, modelled on groups like AfriForum, will tackle immigration law, human rights and criminal prosecutions

The forum's first case targets a SAPS circular it deems unconstitutional, with social programmes for youth also planned

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma launched SA First Forum. Images: @ZANewsFlash/X

Source: Twitter

SOUTH AFRICA - A new non-profit organisation aimed at delivering legal justice to marginalised South Africans made its public debut on 4 August 2026.

Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, leader of the March and March movement, formally launched the SA First Forum, describing it as a vehicle to challenge state failures and give a voice to citizens who have long been denied access to justice.

Jacinta announces organisation

The NPO intends to litigate on behalf of predominantly black South Africans in areas including immigration law, human rights violations, criminal prosecutions, and class actions. It also plans to represent private individuals and small business owners. The organisation is comparable to civil society organisations like AfriForum, positioning the forum as a counterpart that centres black communities.

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"We decided to establish a forum for all South Africans, black South Africans in particular, to provide justice to the voiceless South African who for many years justice had remained a distant cousin," she said at the launch.

SA First Forum's first legal battle

The organisation wasted no time identifying its first case. The forum has taken issue with a circular issued by the South African Police Service, which it believes is unconstitutional, and intends to challenge it through the courts.

Beyond the courtroom, Ngobese Zuma outlined the organisation's concerns about illicit drug and alcohol trading devastating local communities, the trafficking of young people, and the poor living conditions many residents endure. A foundation is being established to run social programmes addressing these issues directly.

"The movement has decided to start a foundation tasked with the responsibility to fight social ills in our communities, run social programmes to take young people from the streets, help them come out of drug addiction and integrate them back into our communities," she said.

She outlined plans to expand the forum's work by launching additional non-profit structures focused on supporting entrepreneurs and providing opportunities for young people, as debates around migration and community safety continue across the country.

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Jacinta Ngobese Zuma says June 30 protests were a success

Briefly News also reported that Ngobese Zuma also pointed to what she described as a drop in crime following protests against undocumented migrants on 30 June 2026. Ngobese-Zuma cited improvements in healthcare access, school placements, and crime statistics in areas including the Durban Central District.She also referenced concerns raised late last year by parents struggling to secure school placements for their children, linking those pressures to migration.

Source: Briefly News