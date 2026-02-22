Mzansi Magic has confirmed the ending of its popular TV show, Genesis , which explores the dramatic world of the gospel music

The gospel telenovela is led by actors Gaosi Raditholo and Nay Maps, who portray lovers and musicians on the show

Fans of the show took to social media this weekend to comment on the show's storylines and characters

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Mzansi Magic's telenovela 'Genesis' cancelled. Images: MzansiMagic

Source: UGC

Mzansi Magic surprised South Africans on Friday, 20 February 2026, when it canned its musical telenovela, Genesis, which stars former House of Zwide actors Buyile Mdladla and KB Motsilenyane.

The show recently trended on social media when former Generations actor Thami Mngqolo secured a role on the telenovela.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela revealed on his X account on Friday, 20 February 2026, that Genesis has been canned.

The TV show, led by KB Motsilanyane as Wendy, Baby Cele as Felicia Thabethe-Gigaba, and Buyile Mdladla as Gabriel Gigaba, will end in April 2026.

According to media reports, MultiChoice revealed at the launch of the telenovela that the new shows will have a limited run.

South Africans respond to the show cancellation

@KagiSpeaks commented:

"Genesis kept on losing the plot. I really tried to stay with them."

@ChristinaM58236 wrote:

"As for Genesis, I don’t know what the writers were thinking."

@Sindikate12 replied:

"Genesis started so well, I had hope, yaz, until they started running in circles."

@Ms_Shamase said:

"Genesis is just a never-ending, terrible love story of Mmarona and Bonko, and then Gabriel's obsession with Genesis. Ithonga yona ke, their reprehensible script ruins the good actor's image, ayihambeee! Inimba must air for 1hr30."

@MissDazzy reacted:

"I'm going to miss Wendy on Genesis."

@boikanyo00 wrote:

"Yoh Mmarona suffered too much in the hands of the Writer Gabriel, always a certified villain. Had so much hope when the show started to air, only for the writer to disappoint us smh!"

@DeeMoney_Diva responded:

"Genesis lost the plot once that triangle of Bonko, Marona and Olwethu didn't stop. Then it was Gabriel pushing drugs & Wendy performing every night. It became intolerable."

@KetsiStar wrote:

"Genesis has the best actors and actresses in the industry, but the storyline welele."

@PalesaS_ replied:

"Wendy was the only character that mattered at Genesis, actually the Sedibeng's family."

@Muvhali_Me reacted:

"Now blame writers and cast directors. Good concept, bad execution. Writing in both shows is horrible, and acting is either bare minimum or overly hyped. Worry for crew, unemployment is real, but those 2 depts doing more harm than good."

@mrsnare_j wrote:

"Genesis masters rounds in circles."

@Lora_Labarb said:

"Genesis would’ve been amazing had they not dragged the storyline of Marona and Bonko, with going around in circles."

@NalediGontse10 commented:

"Genesis bored me because the base storyline is there, so the budget and characters. Mara, the writing is always going around in circles with no climax, and character development."

Popular telenovela 'Genesis' ends after 260 episodes. Images: MzansiMagic

Source: UGC

ETV cancels latest Afrikaans telenovela Kelders Van Geheime

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that popular South African, Afrikaans-language telenovela Kelders Van Geheime will officially come to an end at the end of August 2026.

The TV show is led by 7de Laan alumni Vinette Ebrahim, Cedwyn Joel, Nic de Jager, Marcel van Heerden, Illse Roos, and many more.

ETV also recently announced the endings of fan-favourite TV shows House of Zwide, Scandal!, and Smoke & Mirrors.

Source: Briefly News