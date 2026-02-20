In a throwback video of an interview on Metro FM, Kwesta shared that his grandmother disrupted a music video shoot

The grandma sent US rapper Rick Ross to the spaza shop to buy bread amid the shooting of I Came, I Saw

The revelation was made in 2023, but Mzansi still cannot get over how iconic the moment must have been

Kwesta recalled the moment his granny sent Rick Ross to the shops. Image: Kwestadakar, Richforever

Source: Instagram

One of the most historic moments in South African hip hop happened in 2018, when Kwesta linked up with Rick Ross for a music video shoot.

However, the moment was quickly stolen by his grandmother, who did something out of the ordinary.

Kwesta's gran send Rick Ross to shop

A video of rapper Kwesta's interview on Metro FM with Tbo Touch has resurfaced on X (Twitter.) The rapper was discussing his collaboration with Rick Ross, I Came I Saw, where they shot the music video eKasi.

In a bizarre yet iconic moment, Kwesta's grandmother sent Rick Ross to the spaza shop to buy bread. The rumour caught Tbo Touch's attention, so he addressed it on the radio show. Kwesta was reluctant to discuss it at first. He then revealed that his granny sent him to the spaza shop to buy bread.

The granny could not be bothered that she was with an award-winning rapper, Rick Ross.

Kwesta revealed that his grandmother sent Rick Ross to the spaza shop. Image: Kwestadakar

Source: Twitter

Rick Ross has worked with a few Mzansi celebrities, including A-Reece, Usimamane and Cassper Nyovest.

The throwback clip was shared by @busiwe_bubu with the caption, "We’ll never forget the day Kwesta’s granny stopped the music video shoot just to send Kwesta and Rick Ross to the spaza shop."

Below are some of the hilarious reactions from online users:

@MphozaIce said:

"African parents don’t play."

@sikie4 stated:

"Precious moments and memories for him."

@EMKEM_Mike shared:

"UmaGogo sending whole millionaire."

@lifelikedrone laughed:

"Wena na lo mgani wakho we ntshebe" is such a grandma thing to say."

@HOODBABYKUSH replied:

"He showed him the real South Africa."

@TLHOMPHOPHAHLA1 said:

"Grannies don't play like that. That's granny for you."

Kwesta was recently in the news after Nota Baloyi allegedly threatened to sue Nando’s over the use of Kwesta’s song in one of its meal advertisements, reportedly demanding R850,000.

Nando’s said that it sent a letter to Nota Baloyi in November 2025, but never received a response from him regarding the rights to use Spirit.

“We are aware of the allegations of unlawfully using the ‘Spirit' track. These allegations are completely incorrect. A letter addressing these allegations was sent to Mr Baloyi (Nota) in November 2025, to which we have never received a response,” part of the statement reads.

Kwesta sings to little girl

In a previous report from Briefly News, a viral video has surfaced showing Kwesta's cute interaction with a little girl.

They were captured by the girl's mother after meeting the star at a petrol station, where he sang to her and evidently made her day. The sweet clip melted the hearts of many fans, who flooded the comment section to admire Kwesta's humility.

