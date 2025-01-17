South Africans recently welcomed award-winning rapper Rick Rock when he landed in Cape Town

The rapper who's reportedly left the Mother City this week also met up with Big Brother Mzansi's Yolanda

Social media users took to X this week to show the rapper some love when he shared his videos and photos on Instagram

South Africans respond to Rick Ross' Cape Town videos: Image: @aqtent

Source: Twitter

South Africans gave Rick Ross a warm welcome on social media when he landed in Cape Town this week.

The rapper also hung out with podcaster and reality TV star Yolanda who interviewed him.

MDNnewss also shared a photo of the US rapper with Big Brother Mzansi's Yolanda in Cape Town this week.

Social media channel @sahiphop247 also recently shared a photo of Ross bidding farewell to the Mother City. They captioned the photo:

"Rick Ross has posted a picture on Instagram, and the background song is 'Born To Win' by @Nasty_CSA featuring @emteerecords."

The rapper also wrote on his social media:

“Cape Town I love you. South Africa I’ll be back soon.”

South Africans welcome the rapper

@CapeTown_Bru wrote:

Is @RickRoss local because how did he know he should wait for Joburg to leave before hitting Cape Town in it's prime?

@ChromeDaCesar replied:

"Shame man, brother is enjoying himself."

@gifteddjsa said

"Hope y'all won't run away from LA to flock SA Camps Bay, and cause wildfires there. That's the only beauty we are left with."

@mau7o7 wrote:

"A quarter of African American US population is in South Africa. I hope they are going to add good value to SA."

@Presidento78477 replied:

"Why is everyone visiting South Africa in such a short space of time? What do they know that we don't?"

@afristats_polls wrote:

"I am pretty sure that is the Twelve Apostles Hotel in Cape Town he's standing in front of."

South Africans shower Rick Ross with love. Image: @RapUp

Source: Twitter

American rapper performs in Cape Town

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that American rapper Fivio Foreign arrived in South Africa to a lukewarm reception from people on social media.

Fivio was booked to perform at Rocking The Daisies festival in Cape Town, along with other world-class artists.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News