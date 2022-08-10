Kwesta is turning 34 this Thursday, 11 August and in celebration of his life Briefly News compiled some interesting facts about him

The Ngud' hitmaker, real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, was born in Katlehong, Johannesburg in 1988

The father of two, who is married to Yolanda Vilakazi, has won multiple awards including the Metro FM Awards and the South African Music Awards

Kwesta is celebrating his birthday this Thursday, 11 August. The South African rapper was born in Katlehong, Johannesburg in 1988.

The star's real name is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi. He had dreams of becoming a footballer during his childhood but his pen game led him to hanging up his soccer boots when he was a teenager.

In celebration of the Ngud' hitmaker's 34th birthday, Briefly News zoomed in on the loving husband and father's life.

Kwesta's multiple awards

The star has multiple awards in his trophy cabinet. The hip-hop artist, who has been described as an artistic genius, has bagged many accolades since dropping his first album in 2010. His second project Dakar won Best Rap Album and the Lyricist of the Year award at the Metro FM Awards. His third album bagged several SAMAs in 2017. He walked away with the Samro Highest Airplay of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Male Artist of the Year and Best Album of the Year awards, among many.

Kwesta's gorgeous wife Yolanda Vilakazi

The hip-hop artist tied the knot in 2019 after dating his bae Yolanda Vilakazi for more than seven years. The couple held their traditional wedding in 2017 and their white wedding took place in March 2019. ZAlebs reports that the celeb couple got matching tattoos after their engagement in 2017.

Kwesta's adorable kids

The star has two beautiful daughters with his wife, Yolanda. Their oldest daughter, Khai, was born on 13 October 2012. According to News24, the Ngiyaz'fela Ngawe hitmaker and Yolanda welcomed their second bundle of joy in November 2020. Kwesta took to social media to announce that Kenya Elihle Vilakazi arrived on 11 November.

