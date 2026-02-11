Radio personality and former Skeem Saam actress Pebetsi Matlaila had social media users talking this week when she debuted on Mzansi Magic's popular telenovela

Matlaila's fans celebrated her return to the small screen when she appeared on the popular telenovela Genesis

Skeem Saam fans commented on Matlaila's latest role and hope she returns to the SABC1 soapie

'Skeem Saam' actress Pebetsi Matlaila debuts on 'Genesis'.

Source: Instagram

Businesswoman and actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila, who previously starred on SABC1's soapie Skeem Saam, has landed a role on Mzansi Magic's Genesis.

Matlaila previously surprised Mzansi when she revealed why she exited the educational soapie as journalist Mokgadi Matloga.

The radio and TV personality also trended on social media when she explained the her divorce from her former husband.

Entertainment commentator Jabu McDonald shared a screenshot of Matlaila's appearance on Genesis on his X account on Tuesday, 10 February 2026.

"Mokgadi is back on our screens. #GenesisMzansi," wrote McDonald.

Skeem Saam fans hope the actress will return to the soapie after her on-screen son, Noah Matloga (played by Austin Molapo), recently returned to the show.

South Africans congratulate the actress

@Ktolom said:

"I’m so happy for her."

@LethaboMakgoba replied:

"I am so, so happy to see her."

@nolomolekwa said:

"@SkeemSaam3, I need you to do your big one and bring Mokgadi and her villain mother back."

@Philile76769191 responded:

"I'm so happy for her, especially after seeing her on Kelebogile's podcast a few days ago."

@HerdsThemi commented:

"A very brave woman this one, I mean the real her. I watched her podcast, and it was so heartbreaking. She survived, and she's such an open book. I’m happy for her."

@NalediyaMorena replied:

"I am so happy for her."

@moganedi_unity said:

"I am so happy for her; she went through a lot."

@angie43639902 reacted:

"Her on-screen son, Noah in #Skeemsaam, will be out on parole, so her appearance welcoming him will be significant."

@PiweMrali wrote:

"I love this for her."

@Ngobeni_01 replied:

"I need her back at Skeem Saam with her son."

Genesis viewers slam the current storyline

@ThisIsChuma reacted:

"#Genesismzansi Genesis gets weaker with each episode… sesibukela nje kuba kukho uMawenza Bandla Sesinyamezele nje ukuba bagqibezele u-season1 we are doing this for Mawenza, bafazi akere?"

@RobPhatt replied:

"This show has great actors who do their job very well, but the storyline is trash. The writers are doing a horrible job… It’s solely the writer's fault #GenesisMzansi."

@BMKekana wrote:

"Genesis is actually a big waste of resources. How did they land this show that has one storyline? I am genuinely shocked."

@Taduce said:

"Time to stop watching #GenesisMzansi. This Mmarona Bonko story is so old and boring, and so unrealistic."

'Skeem Saam' star Pebetsi Matlaila stars in 'Genesis'.

Source: Instagram

Skeem Saam's Pebetsi Matlaila reacts to backlash after being homeless

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila opened up about her financial struggles and current living situation.

In a video, the former Skeem Saam cast member revealed that not everyone approved of her sharing her financial situation.

Netizens reacted to her video, with some using her situation as a teachable moment.

