Talented actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila recently shared that she was booted out of SABC1's soapie, Skeem Saam

The actress and media personality portrayed the character of a journalist, Mokgadi Matlago, on the show

Matlaila recently made headlines when she shared that she and her daughters have moved out of the homeless shelter

Actress Pebetsi Nolo says 'Skeem Saam' fired her.

Fan-favourite actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila, who recently moved out of a homeless shelter, has revealed why she was booted out of Skeem Saam.

Matlaila, who previously made headlines when she revealed she was homeless, believes that her ex-husband could have cost her a job on the show.

The actress and radio personality revealed in an interview with Sunday World on Sunday, 15 June, that she believes she was axed from the show because of her marriage to a former Skeem Saam director.

The publication shares that Matlaila's ex-husband was fired from the show because of unprofessional conduct.

The radio personality claims that she was collateral damage because the powers that be later axed her from the show for no apparent reason.

“I have a feeling our personal lives affected our workspace,” says Matlaila.

Briefly News contacted Skeem Saam on Monday, 16 June, for a comment regarding Matlaila's departure from the show. The show was not available for comment at the time of publishing this article.

Matlaila portrayed the role of a journalist, Mokgadi Matloga, on the educational soapie.

The actress's storyline on the show

The Limpopo-born actress and radio personality, Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila portrayed the role of a journalist, Mokgadi Matloga, on Skeem Saam.

Mokgadi was married to Eric Macheru's character, Leeto Mapula, and divorced shortly after Leeto discovered Mokgadi's secrets on the SABC1 soapie.

On the soapie, Mokgadi did not get along with her mother-in-law, Meikie Maputla (played by Harriet Manamela).

Mokgadi's mother, Mary Matloga, was portrayed by legendary actress Motshabi Tyelele.

Matlaila's on-screen son was portrayed by rising star Austin Mothapo, whose character is currently in prison with his father, Bra Sikes.

Pebetsi Matlaila moves out of the homeless shelter

The media personality Pebetsi Matlaila recently shared with the publication that she's moved out of the homeless shelter.

“As of last week, we moved into our new home, and it is nothing fancy," she says.

The former Skeem Saam actress added that her new home is a one-bedroom cottage, but she and her kids are used to sharing a bed.

The radio personality also shared that she's paid rent three months in advance.

Actress Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila works on radio.

