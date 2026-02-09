Legendary beauty queen Claudia Henkel has set the record straight on her ex-husband's legal drama

Henkel recently made headlines when she was dragged into her former husband's financial and legal woes

The businesswoman recently released a statement on her social media account to address the media

Businesswoman and former Miss SA Claudia Henkel recently broke her silence on her ex-husband Orin Roesstoff’s money woes.

The former Miss SA, who previously made headlines when she got divorced, after Hllengiwe Twala recently addressed her former husband's legal woes.

Henkel made headlines when Huisgenoot shared in an article that the legendary beauty queen was dragged into her ex-husband Orin Roesstoff’s money dramas.

According to IOL, Henkel released a statement on her social media account on Sunday, 8 February 2026, after the sheriff wanted to come and knock on her door, too, due to her ex-husband's legal drama.

Henkel thanked her supporters on her Instagram account and shared that she's legally divorced from her ex-husband.

"Please, could I ask you not to include me, or anyone I have been associated with since my divorce, in stories you write about my ex! It is not fair to them," she said.

The businesswoman also shares that what happened between her and her ex-husband happened a long time ago and she's now a single mother of two, raising her children, whom she adores and wants to protect.

Social media users react to Henkel's statement

Morneven said:

"It's bad. Good luck there."

Shell_wb replied

"Proud of you - as always, handled like a lady 🥰."

Robyn. Gail, 63, wrote;

"Sending love and prayers 🌻🙏🏻❤️."

Suzie_mka_9999 reacted:

"You are a true queen. 🌺."

Lornapotgieter_a said:

"Love and strength to you, my dear friend."

Natasharugnat wrote:

"This statement is sooo pure, raw, honest, and straight to the point🙌."

Hanekom_eddie replied:

"Steeds waardig en elegant, Claudia. Die media is maar onbetroubaar."

Ezaayman responded:

"I am so sorry you have to go through this!"

Rudolphscharnec wrote:

"This comes up on my page for some reason. @huisgenoot just do their nickname confessed: Gossip. If they deliberately twist the truth so that it must look sensational for monetary gain, and without caring how much damage they do, then you know you have to record everything they write with a pinch of salt."

Kgaugelompeditau said:

"Stand your ground girl, it will be water under the bridge soon ❤️."

