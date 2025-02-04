Hlengiwe Twala and Glenn Twala have reportedly filed for divorce after 20 years of marriage

Despite their public profiles, the couple is reportedly handling the divorce amicably and keeping it low-key

They join other celebrity couples, including Annie and Innocent Idibia, and Khanyi Mbau and Kudzi Mushonga, who have recently announced their separations

There is trouble in former Mrs South Africa Hlengiwe Twala and her husband Glenn Twala's paradise. The beautiful couple has allegedly decided to part ways.

Former Mrs SA Hlengiwe Twala and her husband, Glenn Twala have filed for divorce. Image: @ms_hlengi

Source: Instagram

Glenn and Hlengiwe Twala file for divorce

Another celebrity couple has bitten the dust. 2025 has started on a bad note for many celebrity couples who have decided to part ways. Former beauty queen and businesswoman Hlengiwe Twala and her husband of 20 years Glenn Twala have reportedly announced their divorce.

According to Fakaza News, a source close to the couple confirmed that they are going their separate ways. Hlengiwe and Glenn are reportedly planning to handle their divorce in an amicable way. The source said:

"They prefer to be civil and not make a spectacle of the situation, but it’s true."

Although they have been together for two decades and have been in the public eye since 2017 when Hlenguwe was crowned Mrs South Africa, the couple lives a low-key life away from some social media.

Former Mrs SA Hlengiwe Twala her husband's divorce has been confirmed. Image: @ms_hlengi

Source: Instagram

Other celeb couples who divorced

Hlengiwe and Glenn Twala are not the only celebrities who are headed for divorce. Young, Famous & African stars Annie and Innocent Idibia shocked many when the news of their divorce went viral.

South African actress and reality TV star Khanyi Mbau also announced her breakup with her Dubai-based Zimbabwean millionaire Kudzi Mushonga after five years together.

2Baba finally reveals why he left Annie Idibia

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that 2Baba has reportedly opened up about the real reason he divorced Annie Idibia, and apparently, she was the wrong one on Acrymony.

Weeks after 2Baba announced his split from his wife of more than a decade, Annie Idibia, the Nigerian singer has been at the forefront of social media scrutiny for abandoning his wife.

Source: Briefly News