Former ‘Skeem Saam’ Star Pebetsi Matlaila Explains Why She Divorced Her Wealthy Politician Husband
- Pebetsi Matlaila opened up on The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast about her divorce from her husband
- She revealed she suffered severe postpartum after giving birth to her first child, without realising what she was going through at the time
- Matlaila shared that the emotional pressure and depression became overwhelming, and that she considered taking drastic measures
Pebetsi Matlaila, a former Skeem Saam actress, recently shared her emotional journey of battling postpartum depression, why she divorced her wealthy politician husband, and her struggle with homelessness on The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast.
The multi-talented actress, famous for her role as Mokgadi Matloga in the soap opera Skeem Saam, previously dominated headlines when it emerged that she was living in a shelter.
In a teaser of The Relebogile Mabotja Podcast episode, which premiered on YouTube on Friday, 28 November 2025, Pebetsi Matlaila shared the reason why she left her husband.
Pebetsi Matlaila discusses battling postpartum depression
In the teaser, Pebetsi Matlaila told Relebogile Mabotja that after she gave birth to her daughter, she experienced postpartum depression, but she did not know then.
“Given birth to my first child, I was four months in, severely depressed. But I didn't know then, yes, what was wrong with me, and I was having challenges with the father of the child as well. I felt like nobody is giving me an ear. Nobody's listening to me or understanding me. I'm frustrated,” she said.
The author said that the birth of her daughter made her realise that she was unhappy in her marriage.
“I think I was caught in the haze for a while because I badly wanted to work out, because I was always reminded that any girl would wanna be you. Any girl would wanna be having a baby with that guy, you know, how would you? I mean, that's something to be proud of and I tried to live with that, within that illusion, for a while. But I woke up one day, and I said I don't wanna feel like this anymore. I felt like I was living under somebody's shadow. I wasn't happy. I knew I wasn't happy, and mixed that with postpartum depression I felt like I was drowning every single day,” Pebetsi Matlaila said.
Pebetsi Matlaila explains why she divorced her husband
Pebetsi Matlaila said at the time she considered taking her own life and even planned everything out.
“You can't explain it in the moment that I want to kill myself. But now, when you look back, you realise, yeah, I did, you know, because I felt like there was nowhere in my life was over. And I thought, you know, let me take it a notch here. Let me go do it in Joburg, that way they'll even have the guilt of, ‘we abandoned our child, and she ended up going to Joburg.’ Yes, it was quite unfair of me to act that way. I agree, and now I acknowledge that. But that's how hurt I was. I wanted to hurt them as well,” she added.
If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact a helpline.
Watch the video below:
Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila and children move out of homeless shelter
On a positive note, in June 2025, Briefly News reported that Pebetsi Nolo Matlaila shared that she and her daughters are no longer homeless.
This came after the actress posted a video on social media and revealed that she was living in a shelter. The former Skeem Saam actress previously hit back at social media users who criticised her living situation.
