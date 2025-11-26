Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena's daughter, Thando Mokoena, finally confirmed her sexuality in a candid Instagram video

In the video shared on Saturday, 22 November 2025, Thando Mokoena disclosed the stages she underwent from around the age of 12 to discover her preferences

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with some praising her honesty

Thando Mokoena confirmed her preference in a candid Instagram interview. Image: counterfit_za, yfm

Pearl Thusi and Walter Mokoena’s daughter, Thando Mokoena, disclosed her sexuality in an Instagram video.

Thando Mokoena’s sexuality has been a subject of speculation after she shared a post featuring an LGBT hashtag earlier this year. Thando lifted the lid on her preferences between men and women during an interview shared on Instagram.

Thando Mokoena discloses her sexuality in candid interview

On Saturday, 22 November 2025, content creator 1xrayk posted a video of Thando Mokoena confirming her sexuality. The post was captioned:

“Go find out who you really are if you’re curious?”

During the interview, Thando Mokoena suggested that people explore same-gender relationships to understand themselves better and break free from society’s expectations.

“Everyone, well, who's within their right and is curious should experience experimentation with the same sex or same gender. I feel like it's a way of discovering yourself. So yeah,” she said.

Thando Mokoena shared that she had experimented with women before, and because of that experience, she discovered her sexuality. Thando Mokoena said she is a pansexual woman, that is, a person romantically attracted to people regardless of their gender.

“I have indeed, and I now know that I am a pansexual woman. And so I had big bad experimentation, helped me figure out more about myself,” Thando Mokoena disclosed.

She clarified that she started experimenting at the age of 12, and when she got older, it became clear to her that she was pansexual.

“Oh, I didn't experiment at this age, but I did kind of like become curious at the age of like, 12. I was like, OK, like there's clearly some attraction and then. When I got a bit older, it kind of confirmed it for me,” Thando added.

Watch the video below:

SA discusses after Thando Mokoena confirms her sexuality

Social media users flooded the comments with mixed reactions. While some applauded Thando Mokoena for speaking her truth, others criticised the podcast host whose English accent previously earned her praise.

Here are some of the comments:

Phillipdikotla suggested:

“Let’s fix this unemployment issue, guys. Let’s experience with job opportunities, maybe?”

adira_thequeen said:

“Guys, if you want to discover yourself. Please look to God. ❤️”

zar_afrika argued:

“I don't think you have to experiment with anything to know yourself. You just know who you are, there's nothing to discover.”

banele_justhim asked:

“At the age of what now? 12? 🤨”

_sharon_nel_ remarked:

“Too much freedom for kids is not good.”

SA reacted after Pearl Thusi's daughter disclosed her sexuality. Image: pearlthusi

