South African media personality Ntando Duma recently shared her What I ordered vs What I got video on social media

The former Rhythm City actor ranted about how disappointed she was with the outfit she bought

Many netizens couldn't help but laugh at how her outfit looked, as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

South African media personality Ntando Duma recently made her fans laugh after she shared her own version of What I Ordered vs What I Got video on social media.

On Sunday, 23 November 2025, the popular actress who tied the knot in February this year, shared how disappointed she was after getting a totally different suit than what she ordered.

Duma explained on social media that she was invited to present an award at the NTVF Awards on Saturday, 22 November 2025; however, the guy she trusted with her life did her dirty by giving her the worst outfit.

She said:

"I just took off my eyelashes because ngingenelwe amanzi endlini. So I got invited to present an award at the NTVF Awards tonight, and I said yes, I’m gonna honour the invitation. My husband and I get outfits, well he gets his right and I asked this guy trusted with my life literally to put together a suit for me, butter yellow, it’s cute,and classy you know, elegant and I even sent him an inspo, right now I’m supposed to be there and I’m literally at home and I’m the first person on stage to present the first award. I’m gonna show you what I ordered vs what I got," she said.

Watch the clip below:

Fans react to Ntando's clip

Shortly after she shared the video on social media, many people couldn't help but laugh at how different the suit looked compared to what she had initially ordered. They flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

Mpho Mkhondo said:

"Butteryellow ene tumeric chomi😅🤭 Askies."

Xirhandzwa_Manzini wrote:

"Maybe he added too much butter."

BekeTheBroker commented:

"Wait, did you say you trusted this guy with your life?"

letters2me responded:

"Aowa Ntando, uthini yena makaqhaza uguy that you trusted with your life."

ayanda_ayo_mbatha replied:

"Lol, listen, I just watched this video on Instagram, but it’s so funny I’m watching again 😂, I’m so sorry, mommy."

NomaPrincess stated:

"I started to laugh after you said "hlekani ke" as if I was waiting for a permission."

S🤍 mentioned:

"He got the colour and measurements wrong but it looks neatly done."

