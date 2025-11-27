South African musician Lamiez Holworthy will finally be dropping her brand new single, Ilanga

The radio and TV star said she is finally in a great space musically and has creative freedom

Lamiez Holworthy recently attended the Glamour Women of the Year awards 2025 and was honoured with a top award

Lamiez Holworthy will be dropping her new single ‘Ilanga’ after finding her feet. Image: Lamiez_holworthy

Following her award win at the Glamour Women of the Year awards 2025, Lamiez Holworthy is not slowing down.

Now that her creative juices have started flowing, Lamiez Holworthy is finally ready to release her single.

Lamiez gears up for single release

South African musician Lamiez Holworthy worked with Ezra and DJ Vino on the upcoming song, Ilanga. The star started creating music; however, the process was halted due to fear, reports TshisaLIVE.

“I’ve always wanted to make music of my own, but fear got in the way. The fear of failing and not knowing where I fit musically got the better of me. I’m finally in a space where I just want to have fun and not limit myself creatively.”

Lamiez is known for collaborating with other artists, but she is now stepping into her own lane and making her own music.

Following her recent award, Lamiez, reflected on her 15-year career, which has blossomed and made her a household name.

"God did a thing FIFTEEN whole years since I was led to this path, 15 since God promised that He'd change not only my life but that of my loved ones. 15 since MUSIC changed my life and I won a @glamour_sa Women Of The Year Award last night. The past few weeks have been hard. It's been tough, but God and my ancestors reminded me of just how blessed I am," she wrote.

Lamiez reflects on her career growth

"It took me 12 years. 12 whole years to build my brand. 12 years that weren’t always the easiest, and the truth is, I owe both awards to my mother. My mom, who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out(this meant that my family had to sit in the dark a little longer).

"I pray that little girls stop believing the hype on social media and see that hard work really does pay off. Sadly people put themselves under pressure based on the facades they see online. No one really shows or speaks about the struggles behind the scenes."

