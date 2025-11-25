South African musician Lamiez Holworthy was honoured with a top award for her immense contribution to the arts

The star attended the Glamour Women of the Year awards 2025, and she walked away a winner at the event

Taking to Instagram, Lamiez Holworthy looked back at her successful career as a DJ, which started 15 years ago

Successful South African musician Lamiez Holworthy received a tremendous accolade in recognition of the role she played in elevating the game.

The star stole the show at the Glamour Women of the Year awards 2025. But she also walked away a winner at the event.

Lamiez's big win an ode to her 15-year career

The Music Game Changer award could not have been given to a more deserving star. Lamiez Holworthy penned an emotional message, accepting her award. She revealed that she had been going through a rough past few weeks, but she soldiered on.

"God did a thing FIFTEEN whole years since I was led to this path, 15 since God promised that He'd change not only my life but that of my loved ones. 15 since MUSIC changed my life and I won a @glamour_sa Women Of The Year Award last night. The past few weeks have been hard. It's been tough, but God and my ancestors reminded me of just how blessed I am," she wrote.

Lamiez has been shaking dance floors for many years, and this achievement is a testament to her greatness. Fans congratulated the star, wishing her many more bright years in her career.

It only makes sense that she won the DJ of the Year Award 2025 at the Basadi In Music Award. She also hosted the inaugural Vanguard Awards.

Her previous win was dedicated to her mom, who she said sacrificed a great deal to ensure she thrived in her career.

"It took me 12 years. 12 whole years to build my brand. 12 years that weren’t always the easiest, and the truth is, I owe both awards to my mother. My mom, who believed in me when this was all just a dream, who took money meant to pay the electricity bill and bought me headphones when I just started out(this meant that my family had to sit in the dark a little longer).

"I pray that little girls stop believing the hype on social media and see that hard work really does pay off. Sadly people put themselves under pressure based on the facades they see online. No one really shows or speaks about the struggles behind the scenes."

