DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves are rejoicing after bagging the top award at the 2025 South African Dance Music Awards (SADMA)

This win is their second one in a row, cementing their names as the best radio DJ duo in Mzansi

For Sphectacula and Naves, they see this award as an affirmation that their work is still getting celebrated by fans

The pair told Briefly News that they have been in this for the long haul, and their partnership is only getting stronger

Gagasi FM DJs Sphectacula and DJ Naves were honoured at the South African Dance Music Awards.

Source: Instagram

South Africa's legendary duo, DJ Sphectacula and DJ Naves, received a top accolade at the South African Dance Music Awards.

The stars won this accolade for the second time in a row, further strengthening their radio presence and excellence.

Sphe and Naves rave over award win

The SADMAs celebrate the biggest stars who are the driving force in the three hottest genres shaking up the dance floors right now. These are Amapiano, 3Step, Afro House and more.

They were held at the Durban Playhouse on Saturday, 22 November 2025, and Sphe and Naves walked out with huge smiles on their faces.

After winning the award, the Gagasi FM duo shared that their success echoes the sentiments that teamwork makes the dream work. They honoured the people behind them who work tirelessly to make their show a success. They also stated that they are having fun as broadcasters.

“To win it, and for the second time in a row, is testimony to the great fun we’re having broadcasting on Gagasi FM. It’s also evidence of what comes out when you put a great team together and say, ‘Go and kill it!’” They said, as quoted by TshisaLIVE.

They also hailed Gagasi FM for creating an environment that allows them to hone their talents.

“Shout-out to Gagasi FM management for nurturing a great environment for innovation and allowing us to play as close to the edge as possible.”

Speaking to Briefly News, the duo, who were previously with Metro FM, discussed their closeness and their dedication to keeping the Kings Of The Weekend title growing stronger.

"We're entwined, and we are one," Naves and Sphe said. "We are in this for the long haul, and we are always going to be working as a duo through and through," he excitedly said.

Other SADMA winners

Also, winning an award was DJ Zinhle, who walked away with the Best Female DJ gong, and Oscar Mbo, who won Best Male. Amapiano vocalist Nkosazana Daughter won Best Female Vocalist, and Thuku Thela won Best Male Vocalist.

The Song of the Year award was clinched by Dlala Thukzin for Sohlala Sisonke, who also won Best Producer. The Dance Music Legend Award was won by DJ Fisherman.

