From X Games to Montecasino: Vicki Golden Takes on SA’s Best at King of the Whip

The biggest locally produced Action Sports event, King of the Whip, is just around the corner

South Africa's finest motocross riders will compete with global pros for a massive cash prize in the event's history

Briefly News spoke to the legendary American Vicki Golden, who will also be participating in the Johannesburg contest

Motocross superstar Vicki Golden flexes her fearless talent on the bike. Image: @vgolden423/Instagram and supplied.

South Africa’s most electrifying motocross event is gearing up to shake Montecasino once again. The King of the Whip returns on 29 November 2025, featuring top local riders and elite international talent. The crowd can expect a day packed with massive airtime, high-risk tricks, and roaring energy from start to finish.

With a record R250,000 prize purse on the line, the stakes and the jumps have never been higher. This sell-out sensation has become one of the most anticipated dates on the extreme sports calendar. Hosted at the outdoor event arena, riders will go head-to-head in Best Whip and FMX Best Trick, battling not only for medals but bragging rights as the most skilled daredevils in the game.

Presented by Volkswagen Amarok and LW Mag, in association with Monster Energy, Estrella Cerveza, Fox Racing, Garmin, GoPro, Motul and Yamaha, this year’s competition promises the strongest rider roster to date.

Vicki Golden brings fearless FMX talent to SA

One rider drawing major attention is Vicki Golden, the American FMX star famous for smashing barriers in a sport long seen as a boys’ club. She is the first woman to qualify for an AMA Arenacross Main Event and a Monster Energy Supercross night show, and she’s also a three-time X Games gold medallist in Women’s Moto X.

Vicki Golden performed a stunt at the Calgary Stampede in Canada. Image: Supplied

Speaking exclusively to Briefly News, Vicki said she hopes her upcoming performance will inspire the young girls watching her from the stands. She believes talent should speak louder than stereotypes.

“Gender aside, ask yourself if this is something you want to do. It takes one person pushing through a lot of failures before they become the first one to do something.”

We asked what goes through her mind when she’s lined up for a jump under intense pressure. The 33-year-old explained that whether she’s launching into a backflip or throwing a huge whip, preparation keeps fear at bay:

“I have a solid foundation of training on and off the bike. The more time on the bike, the better I feel, and that grows my confidence.”

Vicki is also pumped to compete against South Africa's rising FMX stars on Saturday:

“There are so many good riders this year, and I’m excited to compete against them all. I’m also looking forward to meeting and riding with the South African riders that I have never met before.”

The American rider said she is especially excited for her first taste of Mzansi culture, mainly the atmosphere that King of the Whip is known for:

“I’m really excited to ride in front of the South African fans and get to meet them as well. I’ve seen the event through videos and it’s such a vibe.”

Belgian rider Julien Vanstippen, a three-time X Games medallist, will attempt to secure his third consecutive Best Whip victory at this year’s event. He will face tough competition from Spain’s Edgar Torronteras, who placed second in 2023, and South Africa’s Dallan Goldman, who finished third. Meanwhile, Marc Pinyol of Spain returns as the reigning Best Trick champion after impressing with his standout California Roll last year.

Planned schedule of 2025 King of the Whip

Tickets are selling fast and are available on the Howler website. Moto fans are encouraged to secure their spot before they are gone. The programme starts at 1:00 pm with exclusive VIP and VVIP access, including a rider meet-and-greet.

All ticket holders can join the excitement from 2:30 pm during the pit walk before the official rider introductions at 4:00 pm. Qualifying rounds run from the afternoon into early evening, followed by a freestyle motocross show at 6:00 pm and the semi-finals right after.

Fans can also look forward to the Best Trick contests before the Monster Energy Rig Riot. The event will come to a close with the finals at 8:30 pm, the crowning of the King at 9:00 pm, and the doors closing at 10:00 pm.

