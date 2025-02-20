“Bucket List Idea”: Man Shares Video of World's Fastest Zipline Located in Mzansi
- A man shared a fascinating video of two brave women being strapped up and ready to take on the fastest zipline in the world
- While the world's fastest zipline is located in South Africa, so too is the world's longest zipline, which is 3.2km
- The video had many social media users feeling frightful, while others shared an interest in the adventure
While some people stay on land to find adventure, others take to the sky. A local man shared a clip of two adventurous women taking on the world's fastest zipline, which just happened to be situated in South Africa.
Zooming in the air
Content creator Your Homie Earn reposted a TikTok video of the women conquering Zip 2000, an activity based inside Sun City Resort that opened its doors in 2004 and is known for its "impeccable safety record."
Dubbed one of the longest ziplines in the world (spanning 2km and 280m high), it is by far the fastest, reaching a potential maximum speed of 160km/h. However, one lucky person was recorded zooming at 185km/h.
In the Facebook post, the two ladies were hesitant and screamed before and during their R820 per person zipline adventure as they flew over shacks.
The content creator told Mzansi:
"This is a bucket list idea. Would you ever go on this zipline?"
Take a look at the Facebook video below:
The longest zipline in the world
Also located in South Africa, K3 SA Forest Adventures boasts the longest zipline in the world, stretching an impressive 3.2km along the N2 in Caledon, Western Cape.
The adventure costs R1 800 per person, and depending on the person's weight, the speed descending from the mountain peak ranges between 120 to 150km/h.
K3 SA Forest Adventures states that they have two modes of trekking up the approximately 7km mountain trail that leads to the departure platform - their custom-built 20-seater luxury trailer (Big Red) and smaller 4x4 vehicles, which take roughly an hour.
Zipline adventure scares Mzansi
After watching the clip, many South Africans entered the comment section to share that they had no intentions of taking on the adventure. However, a few shared how daring they were to give the zipline a try.
A frightened Mokgadi Libby said:
"Count me out, please."
A sceptical Nicolene Le Grange wrote in the comments:
"No way. Who's doing maintenance on it?"
Vimeen Ishwardeen told the online community:
"I did it at Sun City. Scariest day of my life."
Shirley Claasens pointed out:
"I saw shacks. Do they hear the screams? Just asking."
Fatso Tladi stated with a laugh:
"I want to try it. It looks so dope. They are making a noise above people's houses."
Tshepo Fortune, who shared he was a former employee at the resort, commented:
"I worked there for two years as a driver. The zipline feeling is unrealistic. It's fun, yoh. I encourage people to go and fly there. It's the best experience ever."
Source: Briefly News
