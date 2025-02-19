A local business has South Africans lining up for its services after showing off a fancy interior for a shack

The company, Dendrick Zoso Houses, specialises in the construction of structures in different shapes and styles

Mzansi was amazed by the clip and many commenters asked the account for more details about making a purchase

South Africans were amazed by the interior of a fancy shack. Images: dendrick.zozo.houses/ TikTok, Xavier Lorenzo

Source: Getty Images

Housing is a difficult thing to deal with for most South Africans. One company understood this and showed off the shacks it constructed and the interior of them, wowing Mzansi. The different structures have a flair of style to them with stunning finishes on the inside.

More than meets the eye

The clip was posted by the dendrick.zozo.houses TikTok account, where a quick stroll shows all the different types of structures the person has constructed. One commenter on the clip shared asked how much the services were to which the person shared:

"•one room shack = R3 000 •two rooms shack = R4 500 •three rooms shack = R7500 •four rooms shack = R8500 •five rooms shack = R9 500 •six rooms shack = R10 500 •seven rooms shack = R12 000 •eight rooms shack = R14 700"

See the video below:

Open for business

The other videos found on the account show the talent within the construction. One post shows the interior of a toilet with a shower. Another video shows the process of the panels of the shack lying on the floor, being put on the back of a truck and then being built after all is said and done.

The business posts many examples of options available. Image: Mikael Vaisanen

Source: Getty Images

Many people across Mzansi struggle to get good housing. Homelessness is rife and there seems to be no end to the RDP housing backlog. Nonetheless, some people are eager to help with the issue.

South Africans were stunned by the video and a lot asked how much his services were and if they delivered.

Read the comments below:

@Aziz said:

"To repel lightning, put old tyres on top of the Zozo... Lightning wont go through into the house."

@Lu mentioned:

"Write all the information here, we can't all inbox you my brother. Just the general info."

@Shaheeda commented:

"OMG😳 And here I paid R8 500 for two room😱"

@Laphosh_16 posted:

"Hi do you charge for transportation?? And which zinc do you use?"

@Stormie also asked:

"You charge for the extras? I guess those are prices for plain shack?"

@sippy shared:

"Mkhukhu tops these days yoh it😃😃 Nna I like double storey container house."

@Fikile Hlatshwayo said:

"Need this for my chickens pls."

@PhillyNgcobo mentioned:

"If you travel... Does it come at an extra cost?"

More housing stories from Briefly News

Briefly News previously reported that Mzansi was left impressed after a man shared that he would be moving into his unfinished home to save money, with many people agreeing that it was a smart decision.

previously reported that Mzansi was left impressed after a man shared that he would be moving into his unfinished home to save money, with many people agreeing that it was a smart decision. A Mzansi man transformed a basic RDP into a stunning home, inspiring many to take renovation notes.

One woman in Mzansi showcased life in a South African squatter camp which captured the attention of many people online.

Source: Briefly News