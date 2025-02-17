Gent Counting Stacks of Money Laid Out Everywhere in His Home, SA Wonders Where It’s From
- A man flexing large stacks of cash online drew the attention of many curious netizens who wondered how he got them
- The short clip shows a man wearing a black glove counting money through a machine, with R100 notes everywhere
- South Africans couldn't help but wonder how the mysterious dude got all the money and many asked how he did it
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
Money is something we all need and one gent decided to flex with a lot of it online. The unknown dude counted the money through a machine with many R100 notes spread all over the floor.
Too much to count
Instagram user toprichessa posted the clip on Instagram which got the attention of many people looking to make money. Interestingly enough, it wasn't the first video he posted flexing all his money. Two similar videos can be found on the mysterious account. Many suspected that the money may be illegal.
PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!
Feeling a bit suspicious
People began to wonder where all the money came from. The video and account are as mysterious as can be, with no profile picture or faces seen throughout the videos. What is even more odd is that the man is seen wearing black gloves throughout the clip.
South Africans found the clip entertaining. Many wanted the dude to share some cash while many others wondered how he got it all. Read the comments below:
@uminathi788 asked:
"How did you make so much money?"
@iamapostoliq said:
"Jesus did the laundry 🙌"
@pain16197 mentioned:
"So nobody's going ask this question🤔I'm going to ask it myself then. Sir what is it you do for a living?"
@sir_stevie_kush commented:
"Bro withdraw his whole salary just for a video lol."
@mnqobisurvivor posted:
"Bro is flexing so hard🙌😭😂🤣"
@kgaogelo96 stated:
"It always has to be our currency 😭"
More money stories from Briefly News
- Briefly News previously reported that, in a TikTok post, a young man astonished many when he shared his substantial salary, leaving many curious about his road to financial success.
- Starting out in any profession comes with its challenges and surprises. A lawyer got real on TikTok, showing his payslip from 2011 as a candidate attorney.
- In a recent TikTok post on her page @lifereset_za, she showcased the salary of an earth-moving artisan. Let’s say it was eye-opening.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Siphesihle Z Luthango (Editor) Siphesihle Luthango is a human interest writer at Briefly News. He has a strong background in digital media and storytelling. Graduating cum laude in Journalism and International Studies from Monash South Africa (2018-2020), he has worked across various platforms, from online news and business reporting to digital marketing and content creation. He has written for The West African Times (2021), and Floww (2023-2024) writing human interest and business stories. Siphesihle has expertise in multimedia journalism, SEO, and digital marketing. Email: siphesihle.luthango@briefly.co.za