A popular content creator got tongues wagging by revealing an earth-moving artisan’s monthly salary

She shared the payslip on TikTok and it gave netizens an idea of how much money can be earned in that profession

Mzansi people had mixed reactions, with some impressed and others questioning the numbers

Boni Xaba revealed a payslip of an earthmoving artisan. Image: @lifereset_za

TikTok is where all the action happens, and now it’s about paychecks. A content creator, Boni, known for spilling the tea on people’s payslips, is at it again.

Artisan's monthly income revealed

In a recent TikTok post on her page @lifereset_za, she showcased the salary of an earth-moving artisan. Let’s say it was eye-opening.

Boni’s TikTok video unveiled the artisan’s R46k net salary. The payslip also highlighted other income elements, like overtime.

Duties of an earthmoving artisan

An earthmoving artisan, also known as an earthmoving equipment mechanic or heavy equipment mechanic, is a professional who specialises in the mechanical work on heavy machinery used for construction:

The responsibilities include performing routine maintenance, detecting faults, repairing, adjusting, and maintaining equipment. They also replace and fit new parts, and design specific parts.

Some netizens admired the high salary, calling it inspiring, while others pointed out the heavy reliance on overtime to achieve the amount.

Antony Hlabirwa Malekane shared:

"I know a certain company that gives R65K package without including overtime and shift allowance."

@Vuyo mentioned:

"Been a school teacher for more than 20yrs we not even close ngale net salary."

@jeffntshwane stated:

"He doesn’t earn much, his salary is backed up by overtime. So you cannot depend on overtime because anytime it can be stopped."

@bonganilawrence50 commented:

"Yhoo let me go and study."

@Dr-LhuuJama asked:

"This person does not contribute to a pension, provident fund or medical aid. Is that okay?"

@Duka wrote:

"Tax! I hate a person who came up with this silly thing called tax."

@Mpho774 posted:

"Peanuts."

@KAMO typed:

'Where is he working bathong? 😭"

