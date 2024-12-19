A lawyer took South Africans down memory lane by sharing his very first payslip on social media

The video displayed his first salary as a candidate attorney and the breakdown of his deductions

Mzansi netizens were intrigued and shared their own stories and reactions in the comments section

A Mzansi lawyer got candid about his first pay. Image: @sibu_dube

Source: TikTok

Starting out in any profession comes with its challenges and surprises. A lawyer got real on TikTok, showing his payslip from 2011 as a candidate attorney.

Mzansi man shows income breakdown

The video revealed his total earnings of just over R18,000 for the month back then. The payslip also displayed deductions, including medical aid and policies.

The nostalgic clip on the TikTok page @sibu_dube gained thousands of views and posed questions about salary progression in the law field.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users weigh in

Social media users couldn’t resist chiming in with their own first-salary experiences. Some wondered how much he earns with over a decade of experience.

See some comments below:

@CedricCeddyB498 shared:

"Was unemployed in 2011 and when I started working in 2017 my first salary was R8500 net."

@cleanking commented:

"What about now? 🤭 Or at least when you became an associate please."

@NtombiMambamba stated:

"My first was R8120 nd I was only 17 years old. 🎉🎉🎉🎉"

@uayandaayanda mentioned:

"My first salary was R6000."

@La'TanyaMoniqueAnderson stated:

"R15444 soft life pro max in that 2011 economy. 😭😭✨"

@Smurffett posted:

"Wonderful! Retirement?"

@cleanking added:

"What about now? 🤭 Or at least when you became an associate please."

More payslip stories that created an online buzz

A South African woman flexed a car salesman's payslip and netizens were amazed by the money earned.

People online were not impressed with a South African retail cashier's payslip shown in a viral video.

A woman unveiled a private school teacher's payslip on social media and it sparked a debate among Mzansi netizens.

TikTok users reflected on the jaw-dropping salary of a safety officer and highlighted that experience and qualifications equal money.

Mzansi people were stunned by an engineer’s R1 million salary shown by a popular content creator on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News