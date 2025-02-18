Global site navigation

Mauritius Moments: Handré Pollard and Wife Swim Up Close With Big Sea Creatures
Family and Relationships

Mauritius Moments: Handré Pollard and Wife Swim Up Close With Big Sea Creatures

by  Jade Rhode 2 min read
  • Springbok star Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, enjoyed their first vacation as a family of three in Mauritius
  • While their son Hunter was fast asleep, the couple thought it would be great to explore the ocean and swim with the creatures underwater
  • Members of the online community enjoyed the breathtaking video and flooded the comment section with awe

CHECK OUT: Turn unemployment into income. Your next job starts here.

The Pollards in Mauritius.
The Pollards enjoyed a swim with sea creatures in Mauritius. Images: @marisepollard
Source: Instagram

Marise and Handré Pollard, along with their son, took a break from home to enjoy a well-deserved family vacation abroad. Their getaway took them to the breathtaking shores of Mauritius, where they embraced the island's beauty and swam alongside large sea creatures.

Pollards take Mauritius

Lifestyle and travel blogger Marise Pollard shared snaps and videos of her time on the island with her rugby star husband and their child, Hunter.

Apart from enjoying the food and views on land, the couple also went underwater to swim with dolphins, an experience that left Marise speechless.

Read also

"Dinosaur in the apartment": Man shows massive monitor lizard climbing curtains

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The blogger, who first posted pictures of their trip on 6 February, noted that their travels to Mauritius was their first holiday as a family of three.

Watch the Instagram video here.

Marise and Handré Pollard vacation in Mauritius.
Marise and Handré Pollard shared their moments in Mauritius. Image: @marisepollard
Source: Instagram
Marise and Hunter Pollard in Mauritius.
Little Hunter also had some fun in the sun. Image: @marisepollard
Source: Instagram

Pollards' Mauritius vacation intrigues SA

A few fans and followers of the Pollards went to Marise's comment section in awe as they saw the couple enjoying their time with the sea creatures.

@kathleenelisabethdubois, who loved the clip, asked:

"How beautiful is our planet?"

@fifty5iver added humour in the comment section while referring to Handré, writing:

"I didn't think I'd see a dolphin and a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) swimming together."

The view mesmerised @fredherbst, who stated:

"Wow, it looks fantastic."

After watching the video, @urzulalombard added in the comments:

"This looks incredibly beautiful."

@wilmi_bosman said to Marise:

"It's a dream come true."

3 Other stories about the Pollards

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Jade Rhode avatar

Jade Rhode (Human Interest Editor) Jade Rhode is a Human Interest Reporter who joined the Briefly News team in April 2024. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhodes University, majoring in Journalism and Media Studies (distinction) and Linguistics. Before pursuing her tertiary education, Jade worked as a freelance writer at Vannie Kaap News, telling the tales of the community. After her studies, Jade worked as an editorial intern for BONA Magazine, contributing to both print and online. To get in touch with Jade, please email jade.rhode@briefly.co.za

Tags:
Hot: