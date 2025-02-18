Mauritius Moments: Handré Pollard and Wife Swim Up Close With Big Sea Creatures

Springbok star Handré Pollard and his wife, Marise, enjoyed their first vacation as a family of three in Mauritius

While their son Hunter was fast asleep, the couple thought it would be great to explore the ocean and swim with the creatures underwater

Members of the online community enjoyed the breathtaking video and flooded the comment section with awe

The Pollards enjoyed a swim with sea creatures in Mauritius. Images: @marisepollard

Marise and Handré Pollard, along with their son, took a break from home to enjoy a well-deserved family vacation abroad. Their getaway took them to the breathtaking shores of Mauritius, where they embraced the island's beauty and swam alongside large sea creatures.

Pollards take Mauritius

Lifestyle and travel blogger Marise Pollard shared snaps and videos of her time on the island with her rugby star husband and their child, Hunter.

Apart from enjoying the food and views on land, the couple also went underwater to swim with dolphins, an experience that left Marise speechless.

The blogger, who first posted pictures of their trip on 6 February, noted that their travels to Mauritius was their first holiday as a family of three.

Watch the Instagram video here.

Marise and Handré Pollard shared their moments in Mauritius. Image: @marisepollard

Little Hunter also had some fun in the sun. Image: @marisepollard

Pollards' Mauritius vacation intrigues SA

A few fans and followers of the Pollards went to Marise's comment section in awe as they saw the couple enjoying their time with the sea creatures.

@kathleenelisabethdubois, who loved the clip, asked:

"How beautiful is our planet?"

@fifty5iver added humour in the comment section while referring to Handré, writing:

"I didn't think I'd see a dolphin and a GOAT (Greatest of All Time) swimming together."

The view mesmerised @fredherbst, who stated:

"Wow, it looks fantastic."

After watching the video, @urzulalombard added in the comments:

"This looks incredibly beautiful."

@wilmi_bosman said to Marise:

"It's a dream come true."

