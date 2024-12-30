Marise Pollard shared a heartwarming Instagram Reel showing how she broke her pregnancy news to the Springboks fly-half over video call

The couple welcomed their first child, Hunter Andre Pollard, on 25 April after the emotional long-distance revelation

The special moment was part of Marise's year-end recap, which she called "the happiest year of our lives"

Marise Pollard shared an Instagram reel that went viral of how she told her husband that they were expecting a baby. Images: @marisepollard

In a touching Reel posted by Marise Pollard on her Instagram account @marisepollard, she gave followers a glimpse into one of her and Handré's most precious moments of 2024.

The video opens with Marise holding up a positive pregnancy test to her husband Handré during a video call, capturing the Springbok star's beaming smile as he learned he would become a father.

Watch the video here.

Pollards' journey together

The couple's love story began in 2013 through Facebook when Marise was studying at The University of Pretoria and Handré was making his mark with the Bulls. After tying the knot at Cavalli Estate in 2017, they relocated to Market Harborough, England, where Handré plays for Leicester Tigers on a R14 million yearly contract.

The Springbok fly-half has been a crucial player for South Africa, playing a pivotal role in both the 2019 and 2023 Rugby World Cup victories. His precision kicking and tactical gameplay have earned him recognition as one of rugby's most reliable players, making vital contributions during crucial matches, including the memorable 2023 World Cup final against New Zealand.

Social media shares special moment

The video touched many followers' hearts:

@happytobe_g gushed:

"Mooiste mooiste video!!! Be blessed!"

@emmadekock1 joked:

"The cuteste EVER!! Almost for a second thought you having baby nr2😂❤️"

@nickitajayde praised:

"You are so lucky to have such a wondeful king who loves and adores you."

@sams_world__ appreciated:

"Thank you for taking us on the journey with you ❤️"

@tracey_hazel_ shared:

"Special😍"

More Pollard family moments

The Pollard couple recently marked their seventh wedding anniversary with a touching tribute video of their special day.

The Springbok star, Handré Pollard penned a heartfelt tribute to Marise, expressing his gratitude for their journey together.

The Pollard family delighted fans with their festive celebrations, sharing Christmas photos of sweet moments with baby Hunter and other family.

