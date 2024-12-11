South African rugby player Handré Pollard had left fans smitten over his touching note to his wife on their seventh anniversary

The sports star penned a sweet message to his bae, expressing his gratitude and love for her during their journey together

People were in awe as they flooded the post with heartfelt comments, while some gushed over the couple

Springbok player Handré Pollard left fans in their feelings with a touching tribute to his wife on their seventh wedding anniversary.

Handré Pollard pens sweet message to wifey

The father of one celebrated their special day while taking to his Instagram account to express his love and touching on their seven-year journey of marriage, saying:

"Happy anniversary, my love @marisepollard. It has been the most amazing 7 years and counting. Over the last 12 months, the strength, courage and love that’s in your heart has been at the center of our little Family. "

The rugby star added:

"I love you more than you will ever know. And as always can’t wait to see what the future holds for us. Love you baba xx."

Take a look at the post below:

SA wishes the couple well

Social media users were in awe of the two as they rushed to the comments section, gushing over them while some sent sweet messages.

Anneleemurray said:

"Congratulations to an amazing couple and wonderful friends."

Robyn.vanwijk wrote:

"Absolutely beautiful."

Makebelieve.co added:

"Happy happy anniversary wishing you both a lifetime full of love and happiness."

Lindajburger shared:

"Congratulations. Beautiful family."

C_yan_duh wished them well, saying:

"Happy Anniversary to my fave Bok family."

3 sweet photos of Handré Pollard's family abroad

Briefly News previously reported that Springboks player Handré Pollard and his beautiful family left South Africans gushing over them as they showed off snaps of their lives abroad.

The sports star's wife took to her Instagram account, where she flexed images of them with their family and friends. Briefly News takes a look at some of their wonderful time spent overseas. When the father of one is not out and about winning rugby matches with his team.

